Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid intends to sign a five-year, $125 million contract to stay with the franchise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Reid was set to become one of the top free agents available on the open market, but instead, will stay with the franchise that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Reid, the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 80 games during the 2024-25 campaign. He made 17 starts during his 80 total appearances as the franchise reached the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive season.

It was unclear whether or not Reid would return to Minnesota after declining his $15 million player option earlier this month, which opened the door for him to be an unrestricted free agent when the negotiation period opened on June 30. Instead, Minnesota locked down Reid with a long-term deal before hitting the open market.

Reid's future isn't the only clarity Minnesota should get in the coming weeks. Star forward Julius Randle has until June 29 to opt in or out of his $30.9 million player option for next season. Timberwolves wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent and is expected to draw plenty of interest on the open market.