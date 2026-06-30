NBA free agency 2026 live updates: Trade rumors, latest news on LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, more

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NBA free agency starts at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, and the offseason is already in full swing. The last eight days have provided a handful of blockbuster trades (Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, LaMelo Ball to the Wolves and Ja Morant to the Blazers), and there has been a nonstop flow of rumors about what could be next.

LeBron James is the biggest name on the free agency front. This week, James has been linked with a potential move to the Warriors, who are reportedly trying to pair both LeBron and Anthony Davis with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Elsewhere in free agency, big men Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler are both receiving interest as restricted free agents. Duren was an All-NBA selection this past season but scuffled in the playoffs and is reportedly at odds with the Pistons over a new contract. Kessler, like Duren, has been linked to the Lakers.

On the trade front, Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown are the two most intriguing names at the moment. The Clippers and Raptors are rumored to be talking about a deal that would send Leonard back to Toronto. The Celtics, meanwhile, are trying to figure out what to do with Brown after their failed attempt to land Antetokounmpo last week.

CBS Sports will have all the latest rumors, trade and free agency news and analysis throughout Tuesday. You can follow it all below.