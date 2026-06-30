NBA free agency 2026 live updates: Trade rumors, latest news on LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, more

Warriors are LeBron's 'most interested external suitor'
The LeBron-to-the-Warriors hype train has been going full speed this week. Rumors are swirling that LeBron James could head to Golden State and team up with Stephen Curry as the pair of future Hall of Famers chase a fifth title together. Draymond Green's contract decision on Monday made it even more of a possibility that the Warriors could land both LeBron and Anthony Davis, the latter of whom would theoretically be traded for Jimmy Butler.
James returning to the Lakers remains a possibility, of course. L.A. can offer him a bigger contract. LeBron lives in Los Angeles. His son is on the team.
Would anyone outside the Lakers and Warriors, however, make a run? Perhaps the Cavs if James wanted to return to Cleveland.
As of now, that doesn't seem particularly likely. Veteran NBA scribe Marc Stein reported late Monday night that the Warriors are "far and away known to be the league's most interested external suitor" for James.
So, as of Tuesday morning, eight hours before free agency, it appears it's Lakers vs. Warriors for LeBron's services in 2026-27.