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NBA free agency 2026 live updates: Trade rumors, latest news on LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, more

LeBron, Kawhi, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Davis and Jalen Duren are just some of the notable names who could change teams in the coming hours

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NBA free agency starts at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, and the offseason is already in full swing. The last eight days have provided a handful of blockbuster trades (Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, LaMelo Ball to the Wolves and Ja Morant to the Blazers), and there has been a nonstop flow of rumors about what could be next. 

LeBron James is the biggest name on the free agency front. This week, James has been linked with a potential move to the Warriors, who are reportedly trying to pair both LeBron and Anthony Davis with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Elsewhere in free agency, big men Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler are both receiving interest as restricted free agents. Duren was an All-NBA selection this past season but scuffled in the playoffs and is reportedly at odds with the Pistons over a new contract. Kessler, like Duren, has been linked to the Lakers.

On the trade front, Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown are the two most intriguing names at the moment. The Clippers and Raptors are rumored to be talking about a deal that would send Leonard back to Toronto. The Celtics, meanwhile, are trying to figure out what to do with Brown after their failed attempt to land Antetokounmpo last week.

CBS Sports will have all the latest rumors, trade and free agency news and analysis throughout Tuesday. You can follow it all below.

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Warriors are LeBron's 'most interested external suitor'

The LeBron-to-the-Warriors hype train has been going full speed this week. Rumors are swirling that LeBron James could head to Golden State and team up with Stephen Curry as the pair of future Hall of Famers chase a fifth title together. Draymond Green's contract decision on Monday made it even more of a possibility that the Warriors could land both LeBron and Anthony Davis, the latter of whom would theoretically be traded for Jimmy Butler.

James returning to the Lakers remains a possibility, of course. L.A. can offer him a bigger contract. LeBron lives in Los Angeles. His son is on the team.

Would anyone outside the Lakers and Warriors, however, make a run? Perhaps the Cavs if James wanted to return to Cleveland. 

As of now, that doesn't seem particularly likely. Veteran NBA scribe Marc Stein reported late Monday night that the Warriors are "far and away known to be the league's most interested external suitor" for James. 

So, as of Tuesday morning, eight hours before free agency, it appears it's Lakers vs. Warriors for LeBron's services in 2026-27. 

 
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Raptors, Clippers nearing Kawhi Leonard trade that could happen today

There has been an unbelievable amount of smoke about a Raptors and Clippers trade that would send Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, and that smoke continues to build on Tuesday. ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained this morning in a TV hit that the deal could happen today, noting that the two sides are settled on the players being included in the deal and are haggling over draft picks. 

"I think the Clippers and Raptors have agreed on player compensation. I think it would be Brandon Ingram based on what I'm told that would head to Los Angeles," Windhorst said. "What they've been haggling over is the draft pick compensation."

Gradey Dick has also been widely reported as going to L.A. in the deal, and it's a matter right now of what picks and how many the Clippers end up getting for Leonard. If the deal is indeed Ingram for Leonard, the Clippers will open up cap space in the move and could look to get in the mix for top free agents if they wanted -- or try to kick the can down the line with short-term deals to create flexibility for 2027. 

As for the Raptors, the expectation is that they would work out a contract extension with Leonard, accomplishing what they couldn't seven years ago when he left for L.A. after winning a title in his lone season in Toronto. 
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