When Lakers star forward Anthony Davis opted out of his player option recently, it was widely expected that he would re-sign a long-term deal to remain with the team. Coming off his first NBA championship alongside LeBron James, Anthony was able to reach his full potential in the Lakers system after being traded there from New Orleans last offseason.

While it's the worst kept secret that he's planning on returning, though, Davis isn't going to make the decision formal soon after free agency begins. The seven-time All-Star wants to wait until after Thanksgiving to make a decision on his contract with the Lakers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Davis is reportedly weighing his contract options, where he could sign a maximum five-year, $189 million deal if he chose to.

However, he may want to align his contract with LeBron's, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season. Meaning, Davis could sign a three-year, $106 million deal with a player option for the 2022-23 season, which gives him the flexibility to decide what he wants to do after that if LeBron either retires in the near future or moves on elsewhere.

Davis' agent, Rich Paul, is expected to be in contact with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka around Friday evening when free agency begins, but it's unlikely that any deal will be made so soon, according to Wojnarowski.

In the meantime, the Lakers can focus their efforts on other free agents, namely Avery Bradley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, both of whom opted out of their player options to become unrestricted free agents. L.A. may have some competition from other teams around the league in re-signing both players, but they'll have the benefit of pitching the idea of running it back for a chance at another championship.

