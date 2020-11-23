Tacko Fall will re-sign with the Boston Celtics on a two-way deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Fall, the tallest player in the NBA at 7-5, just completed his rookie season on another two-way deal. This season, however, he should expect to see more time with the Celtics than the Maine Red Claws, Boston's G League affiliate, thanks to tweaks in the structure of two-way deals. Normally, two-way players are allowed to spend only 45 days with their NBA teams. That includes travel and practice days. The rules have been relaxed significantly this season. Now, two-way players can be active for up to 50 games in the NBA.

That should give Fall, who scarcely saw the floor last season, more a chance to actually play for the Celtics. While he averaged 12.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in Maine, he played only 33 total minutes for Boston. Those minutes came in garbage time. With a condensed schedule likely forcing some load-management, though, Fall might have a chance to play some meaningful regular-season minutes for the Celtics.

The deal is extremely low-risk for Boston, and while the reward on the court appears limited, the off-court benefits of Fall's presence are more than justify the signing. Fall has become a fan-favorite due to his affable personality and enormous size. He is a household name in the NBA, especially after Aaron Gordon dunked over him in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Two-way deals tend not to amount to much. There are exceptions, but most players in the G League are there for a reason. Fall may never turn into an NBA star, but his unique physical dimensions make him a worthwhile prospect. If keeping him makes the fanbase happy? Then all the better.