NBA free agency: Clint Capela agrees to remain with Rockets with a five-year, $90M deal, a report says
Houston's promising young big man will be a huge part of the team's future
While much of this summer's NBA free agency madness has come to an end, there was still one big deal out there waiting to be signed: restricted free agent Clint Capela. On Friday, Capela reportedly agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Houston Rockets.
There wasn't really a question as to whether Capela would return to the Rockets -- it was simply a matter of how much money he would get. The 6-foot-10, 24-year-old has developed into a crucial part of Houston's success on both ends of the court, posing as a lob threat on offense while providing shot-blocking and the ability to effectively switch onto perimeter players defensively.
He's essentially the ideal modern big, and was rewarded for both his production and potential with a multi-year deal from Houston. With Capela back and Carmelo Anthony reportedly on the way, the Rockets will look to improve on their impressive performance last season, when they were one game away from eliminating the champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
NBA Live 19 has female create-a-player
The feature comes a year after NBA Live introduced WNBA teams and players to the franchise
-
How Hawks fell in love with Trae Young
The concerns about Young might be real, but after his summer league showing, so are the hopes...
-
DeRozan, Casey haven't spoken to Ujiri
DeRozan said he has no plans to ever speak to Toronto president Masai Ujiri again