The Los Angeles Clippers are re-signing Reggie Jackson on a one-year contract, presumably for the minimum salary, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Jackson joined the Clippers after the 2020 trade deadline after he secured a buyout from the Detroit Pistons. He is a long-time friend of Paul George, which likely influenced his decision to both join the Clippers and stay with them.

The Clippers are hard-capped at the $138.9 million apron after signing Serge Ibaka with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. That made fitting Jackson onto their balance sheet difficult. To do it, the Clippers are waiving Joakim Noah, who was on a non-guaranteed contract and is now likely to retire, according to Wojnarowski.

Point guard was a position of need for the Clippers this offseason. They were 28th in total passes last season, and offensive shot-creation beyond Kawhi Leonard was an issue. But the position has remained largely untouched. Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams remain in place, and now, Jackson is joining them in the backcourt again. His return will only spark further rumors of a possible Williams trade at the deadline.

Even if one comes, Jackson's ability to shoulder a large load for the Clippers is a matter of debate. While he was once a dependable starting point guard, his defense has fallen to a point at which his inconsistent offense no longer routinely justifies playing time. Jackson played only 170 minutes in the postseason, providing the occasional spark but also leaving a hole for opposing offenses to attack.

But the Clippers are severely limited in what they can do at this point in the offseason. The hard-cap limits their flexibility, and have no tradeable first-round picks to attach to Williams for a possible upgrade. Signing minimum-salary players are all they can do at the moment, and Jackson's track record as a former starter offers more appeal than most players available at that price point.