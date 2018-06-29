NBA free agency: DeAndre Jordan opts out of Clippers deal, becomes Mavericks' top target

Big man DeAndre Jordan was the last player to make the decision on his player option on Friday, and he decided to roll the dice. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan will opt out of his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Multiple reports this week said that the Mavericks were aggressively pursuing a trade for Jordan, and Marc Stein of The New York Times reports that the center will be Dallas' top target in free agency.

Stein added that the Mavs were reluctant to surrender draft assets in order to facilitate a trade with the Clippers, and elected to pursue him in free agency instead. It will be interesting to see if Jordan ends up drawing more than the $24.1 million he could have banked had he opted into his Clippers deal.

This comes three years after one of the most notorious free-agent fiascoes in NBA history, with Jordan rescinding his verbal commitment to Dallas after literally being locked in his house by his then-Clipper teammates. It appears that owner Mark Cuban and the Mavericks organization are ready to forgive and forget, however, as they hope to add Jordan to young pieces Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. while trying to get back to NBA relevance.

It appears that the Clippers, who traded for Marcin Gortat earlier this week, will move on from the 30-year-old center who spent his first 10 NBA seasons in Los Angeles. In addition to Gortat, the Clippers have internet sensation Boban Marjanovic under contract, and will likely match reasonable offers for restricted free agent Montrezl Harrell, who can play center as well as power forward.