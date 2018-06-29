NBA free agency: DeAndre Jordan will opt out of Clippers deal to become unrestricted free agent, report says
The 7-footer will test the waters of the free agent market, with the Mavericks a likely suitor
Big man DeAndre Jordan was the last player to make the decision on his player option on Friday, and he decided to roll the dice. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan will opt out of his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Multiple reports this week said that the Mavericks were aggressively pursuing a trade for Jordan, so they are expected to be one of his main suitors during free agency.
It appears that the Clippers, who traded for Marcin Gortat earlier this week, will move on from the 30-year-old center who spent his first 10 NBA seasons in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Lonzo Ball has torn meniscus
Ball is expected to be ready for the start of training camp
-
NBA free agency: Team needs, targets
The NBA free agency period officially begins Sunday, and here's what each team will be looking...
-
How teams would improve with LeBron
We ran simulations with all of the NBA teams vying for James to see how much they would im...
-
Report: Groundwork laid for Knicks sale
Shares of Madison Square Garden Co. spiked up on the news
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
LeBron meetings held in 'Decision Cave'
'The Decision Cave' is actually a resort in the Caribbean