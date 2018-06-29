NBA free agency: DeAndre Jordan will opt out of Clippers deal to become unrestricted free agent, report says

Big man DeAndre Jordan was the last player to make the decision on his player option on Friday, and he decided to roll the dice. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan will opt out of his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Multiple reports this week said that the Mavericks were aggressively pursuing a trade for Jordan, so they are expected to be one of his main suitors during free agency.

Jordan will become an unrestricted free agent, and pathway has been cleared to negotiate a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. https://t.co/B2vcb5xipA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2018

It appears that the Clippers, who traded for Marcin Gortat earlier this week, will move on from the 30-year-old center who spent his first 10 NBA seasons in Los Angeles.