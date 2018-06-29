NBA free agency: DeAndre Jordan will opt out of Clippers deal to become unrestricted free agent, report says

The 7-footer will test the waters of the free agent market, with the Mavericks a likely suitor

Big man DeAndre Jordan was the last player to make the decision on his player option on Friday, and he decided to roll the dice. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan will opt out of his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Multiple reports this week said that the Mavericks were aggressively pursuing a trade for Jordan, so they are expected to be one of his main suitors during free agency.

It appears that the Clippers, who traded for Marcin Gortat earlier this week, will move on from the 30-year-old center who spent his first 10 NBA seasons in Los Angeles. 

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES