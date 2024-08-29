The defending champion Boston Celtics have made an addition to bolster their depth ahead of training camp, which begins next month. On Wednesday, the team agreed to a one-year deal with Lonnie Walker IV, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Shams Charania, the Exhibit 10 contract allows the Celtics to give Walker a bonus if he's waived in training camp and plays for their G League team.

Walker, a first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He got off to a great start, but then strained his hamstring, which kept him out for the entire month of December. Upon returning to action, he was unable to regain a rhythm. All told, he averaged 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 58 games off the bench, and shot 38.4% from behind the arc.

It's a bit surprising that Walker wasn't able to get a bigger deal, but it's possible he may have preferred the opportunity to chase a title with the Celtics. After all, he's only been to the playoffs twice in six seasons, and has never been beyond the conference finals.

Walker's arrival means Oshae Brissett is likely not returning. Assuming that Walker essentially replaces Brissett this season, he'll be the ninth/10th man and his playing time will be dependant on matchups and injuries. Having him in that spot is a great option for the Celtics, as he can provide some individual scoring off the bench and floor spacing. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla's offensive philosophy is based around having shooting at every position, and Walker has proven he can do that.

The Celtics will have a quick turnaround this season, as they begin training camp early on Sept. 25 ahead of their preseason games in Abu Dhabi against the Denver Nuggets. A month later, they'll raise the 18th banner to the rafters of TD Garden on opening night against the New York Knicks. Then, they'll begin their repeat campaign, with the hopes of becoming the first team since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 to go back-to-back.