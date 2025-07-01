The Sacramento Kings are signing veteran point guard Dennis Schröder to a three-year, $45 million deal, ESPN reported Tuesday. Schröder is set to play for his fourth NBA team since the start of last season and 10th overall. He had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons during the 2024-25 campaign and combined to average 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 75 games.

Schröder, 31, fills an immediate need at point guard for Sacramento. The Kings were looking to bolster that spot on the free agency market this offseason after trading away star guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs at last season's trade deadline.

The Kings, according to a report by the Athletic last week, were also interested in potentially signing Russell Westbrook and Tyus Jones to fill the role.

Schröder got off to a hot start last season with the Nets by averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 23 starts before being traded to Golden State. After only 24 games with the Warriors, Schröder was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of a five-team deal that saw Jimmy Butler go to the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins go to the Miami Heat. He was then quickly moved to the Pistons, where he played for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs.

Sacramento entered the offseason with a logjam in the backcourt with Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Devin Carter and new first-round rookie Nique Clifford. When the Kings traded Fox, Sacramento experimented with Monk at point guard after he entered the season as a reserve, but it didn't work out.