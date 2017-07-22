NBA Free Agency: Derrick Rose, Cavs to meet soon; decision expected next week

After a three-hour free agent meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have their crack at wooing former MVP winner Derrick Rose in a face-to-face meeting soon.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Cavs will get their own pitch with Rose "in coming days." However, no decision is expected until sometime this week -- pushing back his original timeline that was expected sometime this weekend, according to Sam Amick of USA Today Sports.

Derrick Rose to have face-to-face meeting with Cavaliers in coming days, league sources tell ESPN. No decision expected until next week. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

With Kyrie Irving reportedly requesting a trade out of Cleveland, the pressure to land a free agent point guard is escalated ten-fold for the Cavs, who also enter the 2017 season in the final year of LeBron James' contract. Adding Rose as a dynamic playmaker would have been a boon for the Cavs in their second unit, but with the uncertainty surrounding Irving and his future with the team moving forward, it's not entirely unreasonable to project that Rose could play a much bigger role in 2017 than he originally expected if he joins LeBron James and Co.

Rose, 28, is far from the same talent he was when he won the MVP with the Chicago Bulls in 2011. But he's managed to remain a productive NBA player and point guard in the league despite multiple knee injuries. He averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists per game last season with the New York Knicks.