NBA Free Agency: Derrick Rose reportedly agrees to one-year deal with the Cavaliers

Derrick Rose's free agency saga seems to have come to a close.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Vertical on Monday, Rose will sign a one-year deal worth $2.1 million -- the veteran's minimum. -- with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose had interest from numerous teams since free agency began, but the decision appeared to be narrowed down to the Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers in recent days. Rose met with the Cavs on Monday before reaching an agreement.

This is, obviously, a massive decrease from the max deal that Rose was thinking about just back in January. And it could be a completely different team by the start of the season than the one Rose thought he could be joining last week, depending on what happens with the Kyrie Irving situation.

In 64 games with the Knicks last season, his first in New York, Rose averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field -- his highest shooting percentage since 2010.

Rose is clearly no longer the player he was before the knee injuries, but he can still get to the lane and is a useful NBA player. However, it's likely not an addition that moves the needle in terms of their championship hopes against the Warriors.