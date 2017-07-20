NBA Free Agency: Derrick Rose reportedly in 'serious talks' to join Cavs on 1-year deal

It appears that Derrick Rose may have finally found a new team.

After nearly three weeks of free agency, the former MVP is still unsigned, but according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose is in "serious talks" with the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Eastern Conference champs on a one-year deal.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017

Though his salary would reportedly be just $2.1 million, the deal would actually cost the Cavs about $14 million because of the luxury tax penalties.

The Cavaliers tax bill would increase from $71.8M to $83.4M if the remaining tax ML is used. Rose would cost $14.1M (salary + tax). — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 20, 2017

Rose drew interest from both the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks in the earlier stages of free agency, but it doesn't seem like either of those teams had serious conversations with the 28-year-old point guard.

In addition, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still planning to meet with Rose Thursday, and feel that have a chance to get him.

Obviously Lakers feel they have a shot at Rose b/c they can offer more playing time in a better environment after his tumultuous year in NY — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

However, the Lakers will have to sell Rose on their ability to give him more playing time being a better situation than contending for a title with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland is in serious talks with Rose, per @WindhorstESPN and @wojespn so Lakers will have to sell their environment as better than Cavs — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 20, 2017

And in a surprising twist, the Chicago Bulls are apparently still in the race for Rose as well.

Derrrick Rose likely to pick team this weekend, I'm told. Cavs, Lakers, reported, but talks w/ his agent, BJ Armstrong, & Bulls too. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 20, 2017

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with his hometown Chicago Bulls, Rose played for the New York Knicks last season after being traded there along with Joakim Noah. Though no longer the player he was before the various knee injuries, Rose had a solid campaign, averaging 18 points and 4.4 assists, showing he can still be a productive player if he gets enough minutes and touches.

One question the Cavaliers must ask themselves is whether Rose will be useful against the Warriors. Because that's really all that matters. Even with the Celtics' additions this summer, the Cavs are still the prohibitive favorites to win the Eastern Conference, where they will presumably face the Warriors in the Finals for the fourth straight time.

Any additions they make, then, should be looked at through the lens of, will this help them beat Golden State? And with Rose, it's hard to see how that answer is yes.

Rose struggles from beyond the arc (21.7 percent from 3 last season, 29 percent for his career), and needs the ball in his hands to be successful, so it's hard to see him playing with the starting unit.

He would either take touches away from LeBron and Kyrie, which is not what you want, or the Warriors would simply help off him every time he didn't have the ball, clogging the lane when LeBron or Kyrie tried to drive and create. Then on the defensive end he's not giving you much, and a defensive backcourt of Rose and Irving would get eaten alive by the Warriors.

It might be worth a shot, but it's hard to see how this really does anything for the Cavs' chances at knocking off the Dubs.