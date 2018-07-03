NBA free agency: Dwight Howard to sign with Wizards after buyout from Nets, report says

Even though he had one of his better statistical seasons in a while last year, the Charlotte Hornets decided to cut bait with Dwight Howard this offseason, trading him to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov and a second-round draft pick, which turned out to be Kentucky's Hamadou Diallo. The Nets clearly had no interest in keeping Howard, and it was quickly reported that they would reach a buyout agreement with the 32-year-old center.

On Tuesday, we found out Howard's next destination. The 14-year vet finalized his buyout with the Nets, and will sign a deal with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Dwight Howard has finalized a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and will sign a 1-year deal for the tax MLE with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers, league sources tell The Athletic. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 3, 2018

The Wizards have a hole to fill at starting center since they traded incumbent Marcin Gortat for Austin Rivers a couple weeks ago. Last season with the Hornets, Howard posted his highest scoring average since 2013-14 (16.6 points per game) while pulling down 12.5 boards and blocking 1.6 shots per night. The eight-time All-Star is still effective in bursts, but his defensive commitment has waned over the years, and there were reports that he disrupted the locker room in Charlotte.

As has been the case at many of his recent stops, Howard will be asked to protect the rim, rebound and finish lobs. Problems have arisen in the past when Howard begins demanding more post touches. He was actually pretty good last season in that department, averaging 0.56 points per post-up, according to NBA.com stats, but the problem was the frequency. Only LaMarcus Aldridge, Joel Embiid, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph averaged more post-ups per game than Howard. And while he was marginally effective, modern defenses will watch Howard operate in the post all day if it means preventing open 3-pointers and transition baskets.

The Wizards have reportedly had some inner turmoil in recent years with John Wall, Bradley Beal and the recently departed Gortat, so it will be interesting to see how Howard's strong personality affects the dynamic.