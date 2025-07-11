NBA free agency: Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey among notable unsigned players remaining

NBA free agency is underway, and after more than 10 days, some notable names remain available. Restricted free agency has been slow to develop this summer. The Brooklyn Nets were the only team to enter the offseason with significant cap space, and there has not been much buzz about players like Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes. As restricted free agents, those players would have to sign an offer sheet with another team and their incumbent club would have the chance to match the offer.

While those younger players remain, there are also some well-known veterans still out there. Al Horford appears likely to leave the Celtics, but it's not clear where he'll end up. Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul remain available, and Damian Lillard was a late addition to the free agency class. Lillard will likely miss most or all of next season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs, but he is free to pick a new team after the Bucks stretched his contract and waived the nine-time All-Star.

Bradley Beal could end up in a similar boat. The Suns are reportedly considering waiving Beal, who, unlike Lillard, is not coming off an injury. Beal's tenure in Phoenix has not gone well, but the veteran scorer's potential availability is said to be drawing interest from the Clippers, Lakers and Bucks, among others.

Best free agents remaining

1. Jonathan Kuminga (restricted free agent)

2. Josh Giddey (restricted free agent)

3. Al Horford

4. Quentin Grimes (restricted free agent)

5. Cam Thomas (restricted free agent)

6. Gary Payton II

7. Russell Westbrook

8. Chris Paul

9. Amir Coffey

10. De'Anthony Melton

While most big names in this free agency class stayed put (LeBron James opted into his player option with the Lakers; James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Julius Randle signed new deals with the Clippers, Mavericks and Timberwolves, respectively), there were still some major moves after things got started on June 30. Myles Turner shockingly left the Pacers to join the rival Bucks, a move made possible by Milwaukee stretching and waiving Lillard's contract. The Nuggets have been one of the most active teams this summer, adding multiple veterans in free agency while also trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson in a deal with the Nets.

The moratorium period ended on July 6, so transactions have started to become official. That includes the Kevin Durant-to-the-Rockets trade, which turned into a record-setting seven-team deal.

CBS Sports was keeping track of rumors and notable moves for the first 10 days of free agency. Catch up below.