Jordan Clarkson has agreed to a three-year, $55M extension with the Utah Jazz, according to Shams Charania. The new deal, which is the most lucrative of Clarkson's career, will keep the veteran guard in Salt Lake City until 2026.

Clarkson was traded to the Jazz in the middle of the 2018-19 season, and has flourished since his arrival. He won Sixth Man of the Year in 2021 as part of a team that won 52 games and finished first in the Western Conference, and had a career year last season after moving into a starting role. His 20.8 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists per game were all career highs.

There were some questions about whether Clarkson would re-up with the Jazz as they continue their rebuild, or look to move elsewhere this summer. In the end, though, he decided to pick up his player option for next season and add an extra two years with this extension.

