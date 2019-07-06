NBA free agency: Kawhi Leonard agrees to sign with Clippers, who also acquire Paul George in trade with OKC, per reports
The Finals MVP has finally made his decision, and he'll have another All-Star on the way
The wait is over. After spurious rumors, helicopter chases and a whole lot of silence, Kawhi Leonard has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the deal is for four years, $142 million. Leonard had reportedly narrowed his choices to the Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors prior to his decision.
In a shocking addition, the Clippers have agreed to a deal for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Thunder will reportedly receive an incredible number of draft picks, along with forward Danilo Gallinari and second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the deal.
There had reportedly been discontent brewing between George and former MVP Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, and when Leonard pushed George to make the move to the Clippers, he reportedly formally requested a trade.
The Raptors acquired Leonard last season in a blockbuster deal, and Masai Ujiri's big risk paid off with the first title in franchise history. Leonard was spectacular on both ends of the floor in the postseason, and hit one of the most famous shots in NBA history with his series-winning buzzer beater in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.
George had a breakout season with the Thunder last year, and will form one of the league's best one-two punches along with Leonard in Los Angeles.
