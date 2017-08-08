NBA Free Agency: Knicks, Michael Beasley agree to one-year deal
The New York Knicks have signed former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley. Rumors surfaced Tuesday of an agreement being reached on a one-year deal, according to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, before the Knicks announced it themselves later that evening.
Since being selected with the second pick by the Miami Heat in the 2008 NBA Draft, Beasley has bounced around to
five different NBA teams -- including a stint most recently with the Milwaukee Bucks last season in which he averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 56 games.
The 6-foot-9 Beasley has had a knack for scoring since entering the league from Kansas State, averaging double-figures in six of his nine seasons in the NBA. For a Knicks team that rated 19th in terms of offensive efficiency last season, Beasley could be a key cog to increasing the offensive firepower in Jeff Hornacek's system alongside rising star Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony.
Beasley has averaged 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game throughout his nine-year career in the league.
