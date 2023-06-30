Veteran forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a four-year, $102 million contract to return to the Washington Wizards, his agent confirmed to ESPN on Friday just after free agency opened. This is the biggest deal of Kuzma's career and will keep him in D.C. until 2027.

Kuzma, who was traded to Washington from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Russell Westbrook deal in 2021, is coming off a breakout season in which he even generated a bit of fringe All-Star buzz. His 21.2 points and 3.7 assists per game were both career-high marks, and he chipped in 7.2 rebounds as well.

Given his recent performance and offensive versatility on the wing, Kuzma had a number of suitors in free agency. Ultimately, though, he decided to remain with the Wizards as they start a fresh rebuild.

