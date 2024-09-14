Former Toronto Raptors big man Christian Koloko is eyeing an NBA comeback, and has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania. Koloko, who still needs to be cleared by the league's Fitness-to-Play Panel, will sign a two-way contract, per Dan Woike.

A second-round pick in 2022, Koloko only played 58 games with the Raptors during his first stint in the league. While he showed some promise, particularly on the defensive end, the team waived him in January in order to complete the Pascal Siakam blockbuster.

That decision came as a surprise to many, until it was revealed that Koloko had been referred to the Fitness-to-Play Panel and was dealing with potentially career-ending blood clots. As a result, he was unable to play or even practice until he was cleared. With so much uncertainty surrounding Koloko's status, the Raptors decided to move on. Even now, Koloko has not been given the green light to participate, though he is allowed to sign with a team in the meantime.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, the Fitness-to-Play Panel shall "consist of one (1) physician appointed by the NBA, one (1) physician appointed by the Players Association, and one (1) physician appointed by agreement of the first two (2) physicians." Each panel then operates by majority vote on whether the player can return to action.

Assuming that Koloko is cleared, he'll join the Lakers, who need depth in the frontcourt.

Outside of Anthony Davis, the Lakers' options are Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt. Hayes is the only true center in that group, and the rest of them are not 100%. Wood underwent knee surgery a few days ago that will keep him out for at least two months, Vanderbilt may not be ready for training camp due to a foot problem and Hachimura left the Olympics early due to a calf strain.

In short, the Lakers need some help in the paint, and Koloko is a low-risk, high-reward option. Plus, there was a fresh report earlier this week regarding Davis' desire to play next to another big man, and Koloko would fit that bill.