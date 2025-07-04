The Los Angeles Lakers further shored up their depth at center by bringing back center Jaxson Hayes, according to ESPN. Hayes' one-year pact with the Lakers was reached on Thursday, the day after news broke that the team will sign Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal.

Hayes, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, began his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. After some ups and downs there, Hayes signed with the Lakers in 2023. In his first season with the team, Hayes started just five games and played less than 13 minutes per night.

The Lakers' big man found himself in a much bigger role than anticipated last season. Following the trade for Luka Dončić, in which Anthony Davis went to the Dallas Mavericks, Hayes became the starting center.

Hayes, the No. 62 free agent on CBS Sports' board, played in 56 games and started 35. In those appearances, Hayes averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. However, Hayes' playing time diminished a bit in the playoffs, and he did not play at all in Game 5 of the team's first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.