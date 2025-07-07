NBA free agency: Live updates, trade rumors, latest news on Lakers, Warriors, Suns, Bulls, more

NBA free agency is underway, and after a week, some notable names remain unsigned. That includes Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey, who are both restricted free agents this summer. Veterans like Al Horford, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul also remain on the free-agent market. And two notable veteran scorers have become available as well. Damian Lillard (who will miss most or all of the 2025-26 with a torn Achilles) was waived by the Bucks last week. Bradley Beal is expected to be bought out of his Suns contract soon and will be able to pick a new team.

While most big names in this free agency class stayed put (LeBron James opted into his player option with the Lakers; James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Julius Randle signed new deals with the Clippers, Mavericks and Timberwolves, respectively), there were still some major moves since things got started on June 30. Myles Turner shockingly is leaving the Pacers to join the rival Bucks, a move made possible by Milwaukee stretching and waiving Lillard's contract. The Nuggets have been one of the most active teams lately, adding multiple veterans in free agency while also trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson in a deal with the Nets.

The moratorium period ended on July 6, so transactions have started to become official. That includes the Kevin Durant-to-the-Rockets trade, which turned into a record-setting seven-team deal.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the latest rumors and all the most notable moves here during free agency. Follow along below.