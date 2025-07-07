NBA free agency: Live updates, trade rumors, latest news on Lakers, Warriors, Suns, Bulls, more

Explaining Beal's buyout
Bradley Beal is likely about to become a free agent. The Suns are set to cut Beal loose, even though the decision comes with long-term issues for Phoenix. Sam Quinn has more:
NBA free agency is underway, and after a week, some notable names remain unsigned. That includes Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey, who are both restricted free agents this summer. Veterans like Al Horford, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul also remain on the free-agent market. And two notable veteran scorers have become available as well. Damian Lillard (who will miss most or all of the 2025-26 with a torn Achilles) was waived by the Bucks last week. Bradley Beal is expected to be bought out of his Suns contract soon and will be able to pick a new team.
While most big names in this free agency class stayed put (LeBron James opted into his player option with the Lakers; James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Julius Randle signed new deals with the Clippers, Mavericks and Timberwolves, respectively), there were still some major moves since things got started on June 30. Myles Turner shockingly is leaving the Pacers to join the rival Bucks, a move made possible by Milwaukee stretching and waiving Lillard's contract. The Nuggets have been one of the most active teams lately, adding multiple veterans in free agency while also trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson in a deal with the Nets.
The moratorium period ended on July 6, so transactions have started to become official. That includes the Kevin Durant-to-the-Rockets trade, which turned into a record-setting seven-team deal.
After a quiet holiday weekend, Monday kicked off with a notable NBA trade. Norman Powell is heading from the Clippers to the Heat, and John Collins is on his way to L.A. in a three-team deal with the Jazz. Details below:
With Damian Lillard no longer on the roster, the Bucks are going to need as much guard depth as they can muster, and they took a step in that direction by agreeing to a three-year, $12 million deal with 23-year-old Ryan Rollins, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
After beginning his career with the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards, Rollins started 19 games for the Bucks last season, mostly filling in for Lillard during injury absences. As a starter, Rollins averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in just under 25 minutes per game.
He was also a valuable bench weapon, putting up 49/41/80 splits over his 56 appearances while playing stout perimeter defense, so Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers will have a versatile guard ready to plug into the starting five or deploy as a reserve.
Shortly after the Grizzlies traded Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers, Memphis agreed to a deal with center Jock Landale, ESPN reported. Landale played last season with the Houston Rockets.
After not much action during the last 48 hours, we have had two trades within the last 60 minutes. The Memphis Grizzlies are trading center Jay Huff for one second-round pick and one second-round pick swap, ESPN reported on Saturday. Huff should provide frontcourt depth to Indiana after the franchise lost center Myles Turner to the Bucks in free agency.
The Houston Rockets are trading wing Cam Whitmore to the Houston Rockets in exchange for two second-round picks, ESPN reported on Saturday. Whitmore, the former No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was likely going to be buried on the bench in Houston this season because of the Rockets' immense depth. With Whitmore heading to Washington, he gets a new opportunity to thrive. This trade is notable because the Wizards (per the Athletic) were linked to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. With this move, it's fair to wonder if Washington will still entertain pursuing the Warriors' young forward.
Well, technically it's the same amount of Wagners. The Magic are bringing back forward Moe Wagner on a one-year, $5 million deal, per ESPN. Wagner, older brother of Magic star Franz Wagner, is coming off a torn ACL. He hurt his knee in December and it halted a promising season. Wagner was averaging 12.9 points per game before the injury. It's unclear when Wagner will return to the court next season, but it's not a surprise to see him stay in Orlando. He's been with the Magic since the 2020-21 season.
Jonas Valanciunas was set to be one of the Nuggets' key offseason additions. Denver has reportedly agreed to a trade with the Kings to acquire Valanciunas and send Dario Saric to Sacramento. But Valanciunas might have different plans.
According to multiple reports, Valanciunas is mulling an offer from Greek team Panathinaikos. To make a move to Europe, the veteran big man would request a buyout of his NBA contract (he has two seasons and more than $20 million remaining in a deal he signed last summer).
It's unclear where Valanciunas will end up, but this is a hiccup in an otherwise smooth week for the Nuggets.
The Warriors remain a team to watch as free agency rolls on. They've been linked to veterans like Al Horford and the newly available Damian Lillard. But they seemingly need to figure out their Jonathan Kuminga situation first. Kuminga is a restricted free agent and the Warriors would want to execute a sign-and-trade if he ends heading to another team so they don't lose him for nothing. Kuminga could delay more Warriors' deals. Here's more on that front from Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard:
"The Warriors' biggest available salary slot is the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception (TMPLE), but if they use it, they'll hard cap their payroll at the second apron. They're still a chunk away from the $207.8 million line, but if Kuminga receives a big offer sheet from another team, matching it likely would be illegal, because it would put the Warriors over the line. Which would mean the Warriors would lose Kuminga for nothing."
NBA free agency rolls along Thursday with plenty of unanswered questions. Where will Jonathan Kuminga end up? Which contender is Al Horford joining? Is Chris Paul going back to the Suns... or the Clippers? Are the Lakers really going to trade LeBron James?
Perhaps we'll get some answers on those topics today. But here's a brief recap of last night's news and rumors:
Multiple reports out of Sacramento have linked the Kings to Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, there have been conversations about a potential three-team sign-and-trade between the Kings, Warriors and Pistons that would send Kuminga to the Kings and also involve guards Malik Monk and Dennis Schröder. Schröder, who played for three teams last season and finished up in Detroit, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Kings earlier this week.
Sam Amick of The Athletic, however, is reporting that there has been "zero progress" toward Kuminga ending up in Sacramento. The Warriors reportedly aren't close to a long-term deal, either.
Kuminga was the No. 7 pick by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft but has been in and out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation despite flashes of high-level play. In four seasons with Golden State, Kuminga holds averages of 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.7% from the field and 33.2% from deep.
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to sign free-agent center Deandre Ayton, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Though Ayton was an appealing Lakers center target on paper all offseason, the possibility of actually acquiring him at a reasonable price only recently presented itself. Ayton was originally due to earn $35.5 million this season. Matching such a cap figure in a trade would have cost the Lakers virtually all of their extraneous salary. However, Ayton managed to secure a buyout from the Trail Blazers on Sunday (the night before free agency began), opening the door for him to sign with the Lakers at a more palatable price and leaving them the bulk of their tradable salary to potentially use elsewhere.
The Deandre Ayton sweepstakes could be coming to a resolution shortly. Multiple interested teams expect Ayton to "commit to the Lakers" after he clears waivers at 5 p.m. ET, per Marc Stein. The Lakers have a clear need for a center, so this would be an ideal partnership. Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers finalized a buyout last weekend, clearing the path for the former No. 1 overall pick to pick his next destination.
The Dallas Mavericks are re-signing point guard Danté Exum to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Exum has spent the last two seasons with Dallas and is expected to share point guard duties with new FA signing D'Angelo Russell until star Kyrie Irving returns from his knee injury suffered earlier this calendar year.
One name to consider for the New York Knicks is free agent guard/ Ben Simmons. The New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Knicks have "expressed interest" in Simmons, who played for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets last season. Simmons appeared in 18 games for the Clippers and averaged 2.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
A reunion between free agent point guard Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns appears to be on the table. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on Wednesday that Paul is "most likely" going to end up signing with Phoenix. Paul played for the Suns from 2020-23 and helped Phoenix reach the NBA Finals in 2021. The 40-year-old guard played in all 82 games last season for the San Antonio Spurs.
Despite signing free agent point guard Dennis Schröder yesterday and having a log jam of guards on their roster, the Sacramento Kings still appear to be interested in Russell Westbrook. NBA insider Marc J. Spears said on Wednesday that the Kings are "certainly interested" in Westbrook and that the 36-year-old free agent wants to be closer to home. Westbrook grew up in Los Angeles and played at UCLA.
What's going on with the Lakers and LeBron James? LeBron opted into his $52.6 million contract option for the 2025-26 season on Sunday. But trade speculation quickly popped up thanks to comments made by his agent, Rich Paul, who said LeBron and the Lakers might have different priorities when it comes to roster-building. James, 40, wants to compete for the 2026 title. The Lakers, with the newly acquired Luka Dončić, are likely taking a longer view.
It's hard to gauge exactly how likely a LeBron James trade could be this summer. But ESPN insider Brian Windhorst gave some insight on Wednesday. Windhorst acknowledged there being a nonzero chance that LeBron is traded and said there were no substantial conversations between the Lakers and their superstar about a contract extension ahead of Sunday's opt-in deadline.
"The Lakers are essentially viewing LeBron as an expiring contract," Windhorst said. "...That's not insignificant, LeBron has never been an expiring contract."
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn laid out all of the different landing spots for James earlier this week.
We have our first free agency announcement of Day 3! The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Dinwiddie averaged 11.0 points and 4.4 assists this past season in 79 games for the Mavericks.
In non-free agency news...
Deandre Ayton will clear waivers on Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET. The former No. 1 pick will officially be a free agent, and he's generated plenty of interest since news broke of his Blazers buyout Sunday night. The "safest forecast" for Ayton, per Jake Fischer of the Stein Line, is that he joins the center-needed Lakers. However, there is interest in Ayton from the Pacers, per Fischer.
Jonathan Kuminga remains a free agent, and there has not been too much buzz about the Warriors forward this week. Kuminga is a restricted free agent, so Golden State will have the chance to match any offer he gets. Per Jake Fischer of the Stein Line, four non-Warriors teams have various degrees of Kuminga interest: the Heat, Bulls, Pelicans and Kings.
Kuminga could move via a sign-and-trade, but the Warriors, per Fischer, have cooled on their previous interest in trading for Bulls big man Nikola Vučević.
The possibility also remains that Kuminga could just sign a one-year deal with the Warriors and enter unrestricted free agency next season. Perhaps the Kuminga rumors will pick up before the end of the week.
Happy Wednesday, NBA fans. Free agency rolls along. After yesterday morning's stunning news that the Bucks were not only adding Myles Turner but waiving Damian Lillard to do it, things were relatively quiet the rest of the afternoon. Tim Hardaway Jr. joined the Nuggets, who continued a strong stretch, the Kings got Dennis Schröder and the 76ers brought back Eric Gordon. But the top names left on the market remained.
So who's left in the free agency class? Here are the top 10 players on the board as of Wednesday morning.
Veteran guard Eric Gordon is returning to Philadelphia, the team announced. Gordon, 36, averaged 6.8 points and shot 40.9% from long distance in 39 games (13 starts) last season. He scored in double figures 14 times.
According to Derek Bodner, it's a one-year minimum deal for Gordon, who declined his player option with the team earlier in the week. Next season will be Gordon's 18th in the NBA.
One of the biggest shockers of the offseason happened on Day 2 of free agency when the Milwaukee Bucks stretched and waived star guard Damian Lillard. Lillard, who is expected to miss most if not all of next season after tearing his Achilles during the playoffs, should have interest on the open market. One of the teams potentially interested in Lillard's services is the Golden State Warriors, per Marc Spears.
"Of the many teams that reached out to Damian Lillard, the Warriors were one of those teams," Spears said on Tuesday.
Damian Lillard just won the basketball lottery, and he can go wherever he wants to cash the ticket, writes Brad Botkin.
The Charlotte Hornets are re-signing guard Tre Mann to a three-year, $24 million deal, per ESPN. Mann averaged 14.1 points this past season in Charlotte. He started his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Hornets at the 2024 trade deadline.
The Detroit Pistons are signing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to a three-year, $48 million deal, per ESPN. This will be part of a sign-and-trade that will see Simone Fontecchio get traded to the Miami Heat. The Pistons are adding more shooting to their team amid free agency sharpshooter Malik Beasley being the subject of a serious gambling investigation from the U.S. District Attorney's office.