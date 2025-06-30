Skip to Main Content
NBA free agency: Live updates, trade rumors, news with eyes on Lakers, LeBron James, Warriors, Celtics, more

NBA free agency officially kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Monday evening

NBA free agency officially kicks off on Monday evening as teams can begin negotiating with all eligible free agents after 6 p.m. ET. The biggest names in the free agent pool, however, already agreed to deals with LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle and Fred VanVleet all deciding to stay put for now. Myles Turner and Jonathan Kuminga were at the top of our list of the best free agents on the market entering Monday evening.

While free agency does not have its usual star power, there are still plenty of big names and potential moves to keep an eye on. James, for example, could still very well be on the move despite opting into a $52.6 million deal with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season. Rumors have slowed about the Bucks trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the possibility remains. The Celtics, Warriors, Knicks and more have big roster questions that will be answered in the coming days. 

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the latest rumors and all the most notable moves here as the offseason pace picks up during free agency. Follow along below.

Mavericks, D'Angelo Russell expected to be done deal

The Mavericks are in search of a starting point guard until Kyrie Irving returns from a torn ACL, and for some time now they've been connected to D'Angelo Russell to fill that role. As free agency opens up at 6 p.m. ET, Dallas and Russell are expected to come to an agreement on a two-year, $12 million deal that The Stein Line is saying is a "Night 1 lock." 

Russell is coming off a year in which he was traded by the Lakers to the Nets, and experienced some efficiency issues with both teams. However, in Dallas, he won't be expected to do too much other than setting the table for other guys like Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson until Irving returns. Once Irving returns to the lineup, he'll be a quality bench scorer to have for Dallas.

 
Lakers expected to meet with Brook Lopez, Clint Capela

L.A.'s top priority this summer is to sign a center to pair with Luka Doncic. The options on the open market aren't that great, but the Lakers plan to take some meetings with available options when free agency opens later today. Lopez and Capela are among the names, and the Lakers are also expected to "have interest" in former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton once he clears waivers on Wednesday after getting bought out by the Trail Blazers, per The Stein Line.

Ayton is probably the most ideal archetype of player you'd want to pair with Doncic, however there have been concerns in the past about his defense and commitment to improving that could make this a bad fit. But we've seen Doncic elevate big men in the past, so if Ayton buys in to what the Lakers are doing he could very well rehabilitate a career that once had tons of promise after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2018.

 
Knicks interested in Russell Westbrook

Westbrook opted out of his player option to remain with the Denver Nuggets next season, so now he'll hit the open market in free agency, and apparently there's a few teams with interest in adding the veteran guard. A return to the Nuggets is possible, and the Kings have have previously been rumored as a landing spot, but The Stein Line also reports that the Knicks could be a possible suitor for the former MVP. With New York's lack of depth, Westbrook would certainly find minutes off the bench behind Jalen Brunson. However, Westbrook is one of the most polarizing players who has a tendency to make an amazing play on one possession, and then follow it up by costing his team in another way almost immediately.

 
Jordan Clarkson finalizing buyout with Jazz

Clarkson and the Jazz are expected to agree on a contract buyout, per ESPN. Clarkson was set to make $14.2 million on the final year of his deal next season, but once he and Utah come to an agreement on a buyout the veteran guard can become an unrestricted free agent and sign with a contending team. 

Though Clarkson's efficiency has plummeted in each of the last two seasons, he can still be a quality piece on a contending team. He won Sixth Man of the Year during the 2020-21 season, and can be a spark plug off the bench for a team looking for some additional scoring in their second unit.

 
Batum staying with Clips

Veteran forward Nic Batum will remain with the Clippers after agreeing to a two-year, $11.5 million deal with L.A., per ESPN.

Batum has spent most of the last five seasons with the Clips. He did play 57 games for the 76ers in 2023-24 but returned to L.A. ahead of last season. Batum has spent 17 years in the NBA and appeared in 78 games last season.

 
Some Monday moves

Here's a brief roundup of some moves made Monday with hours to go ahead of free agency (via ESPN):

 
Hawks leading charge to sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker

With the Timberwolves re-signing Naz Reid and agreeing to an expected $100 million deal, it seems as though the odd man out here will be Alexander-Walker. The Atlanta Hawks are considered in pole position to sign Alexander-Walker, per The Stein Line, with a potential sign-and-trade on the table for Minnesota. The Hawks have a $25.3 million traded player exception that can be used to take on NAW's contract, which was created after trading Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans last season. If that were to happen, the Timberwolves would then be granted a traded player exception to use.

 
Name to watch for Knicks

Tyus Jones, one of the NBA's top backup point guards, is a name to watch for the Knicks, per SNY.

Jones ranked No. 15 on our list of top free agents as of Monday morning.

 
Ranking LeBron's landing spots

...but If LeBron is to be traded, there are a handful of teams that make sense. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn laid out all 29 potential destinations. Plenty of landing spots would be non-starters. But the Warriors, Knicks, Mavericks and hometown Cavaliers all make sense if LeBron is on the move.

Latest on LeBron's market

LeBron James could be traded this summer. LeBron opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers, but a deal could make sense for both sides if L.A. wants to prioritize building around Luka Dončić and LeBron prioritizes winning a title in 2026. 

LeBron has a no-trade clause and can veto any deal. But there are a number of teams who would theoretically be interested. The biggest issue in a potential LeBron deal? A team would likely have to give up 3-4 players to match LeBron's salary. ESPN's Bobby Marks said Monday morning that there "isn't" a trade market for James right now because of the logistics of a potential deal.

 
NBA free agency rankings

Most of the big names are accounted for. LeBron James is staying with the Lakers (for now). James Harden is returning to the Clippers. Kyrie Irving will be back on the Mavs when he's healthy. The Wolves retained both Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

So who's left? Brad Botkin ran through the, albeit underwhelming, free agent class on Monday morning. Botkin ranked the top 50 players remaining. Myles Turner of the Eastern conference champion Pacers is at the top. Deandre Ayton surprisingly joined the top five. Veteran guards Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are in the top 25. 

Here's the full list:

