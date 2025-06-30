NBA free agency: Live updates, trade rumors, news with eyes on Lakers, LeBron James, Warriors, Celtics, more

NBA free agency officially kicks off on Monday evening as teams can begin negotiating with all eligible free agents after 6 p.m. ET. The biggest names in the free agent pool, however, already agreed to deals with LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle and Fred VanVleet all deciding to stay put for now. Myles Turner and Jonathan Kuminga were at the top of our list of the best free agents on the market entering Monday evening.

While free agency does not have its usual star power, there are still plenty of big names and potential moves to keep an eye on. James, for example, could still very well be on the move despite opting into a $52.6 million deal with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season. Rumors have slowed about the Bucks trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the possibility remains. The Celtics, Warriors, Knicks and more have big roster questions that will be answered in the coming days.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the latest rumors and all the most notable moves here as the offseason pace picks up during free agency. Follow along below.