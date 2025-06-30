NBA free agency: Live updates, trade rumors, news with eyes on Lakers, LeBron James, Warriors, Celtics, more

Mavericks, D'Angelo Russell expected to be done deal
The Mavericks are in search of a starting point guard until Kyrie Irving returns from a torn ACL, and for some time now they've been connected to D'Angelo Russell to fill that role. As free agency opens up at 6 p.m. ET, Dallas and Russell are expected to come to an agreement on a two-year, $12 million deal that The Stein Line is saying is a "Night 1 lock."
Russell is coming off a year in which he was traded by the Lakers to the Nets, and experienced some efficiency issues with both teams. However, in Dallas, he won't be expected to do too much other than setting the table for other guys like Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson until Irving returns. Once Irving returns to the lineup, he'll be a quality bench scorer to have for Dallas.