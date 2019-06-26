NBA free agency: Marc Gasol exercises $25.6 million player option to remain with Raptors for 2019-20 season

The Toronto Raptors will await the decision of Kawhi Leonard, but received some good news in the meantime.

The team confirmed that center Marc Gasol has exercised his $25.6 million player option for the 2019-20 season in order to remain in Toronto. Gasol could have opted out to explore free agency options, but will instead finish out his contract with the Raptors.

The Raptors acquired Gasol at the February trade deadline from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles, Delon Wright, and a second round pick.

During his time with the Raptors, Gasol averaged 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. Gasol really picked up his level of play during the postseason as he logged more minutes.

In the championship playoff run, Gasol averaged 9.4 points while also being one of the team's top perimeter threats at a 38.2 percent clip from 3.

The Raptors still await what Leonard will end up doing in what could be a two-horse race between the Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers. In addition, sharpshooting guard Danny Green is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.