NBA free agency: Marc Gasol exercises $25.6 million player option to remain with Raptors for 2019-20 season
The defending champions are getting their talented center back for another season
The Toronto Raptors will await the decision of Kawhi Leonard, but received some good news in the meantime.
The team confirmed that center Marc Gasol has exercised his $25.6 million player option for the 2019-20 season in order to remain in Toronto. Gasol could have opted out to explore free agency options, but will instead finish out his contract with the Raptors.
The Raptors acquired Gasol at the February trade deadline from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles, Delon Wright, and a second round pick.
During his time with the Raptors, Gasol averaged 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. Gasol really picked up his level of play during the postseason as he logged more minutes.
In the championship playoff run, Gasol averaged 9.4 points while also being one of the team's top perimeter threats at a 38.2 percent clip from 3.
The Raptors still await what Leonard will end up doing in what could be a two-horse race between the Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers. In addition, sharpshooting guard Danny Green is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Russell atop Lakers' wish list
Los Angeles is reportedly targeting its former point guard in free agency
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency is now just days away
-
NBA free agency: West team needs, fits
Here's a look at the upcoming summer for the teams in the West
-
Report: Lakers frontrunners for Carmelo
Anthony played just 10 games last season before parting ways with the Rockets
-
NBA free agency: East team needs, fits
Here's a look at the upcoming summer for the teams in the East
-
50 under-the-radar NBA free agents
Let's talk about Dewayne Dedmon and Delon Wright instead of Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant