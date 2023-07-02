Forward Miles Bridges is expected to sign his $7.9 million qualifying offer with the Charlotte Hornets this summer and return to the league, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The one-year deal will make Bridges an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Bridges was a free agent last summer but went unsigned after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. He eventually pled no contest and was sentenced to three years probation. In April, the league announced that he was suspended for 30 games without pay as a result of the incident. Despite being unsigned, he was credited with 20 games of time served for last season and as a result will only miss 10 games at the start of next season.

