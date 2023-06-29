jordan-clarkson.png
NBA free agency is just days away, and we're getting a clearer picture of exactly who will be available this summer. Several players are facing decisions on player options for the 2023-24 season, and notable names like Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma have already declined them.

Green, as expected, turned down his $27.6 million player option with the Warriors for next season, per The Athletic. The Warriors mainstay could stay in Golden State, he'll just look to do so on a longer contract. Kuzma also expectedly turned down his $13 million option from the Wizards for next season to enter free agency, per ESPN. Kuzma hits the open market after averaging 21.2 points per game last season.

Bruce Brown, fresh off a key role in the Nuggets' title, declined his $6.8 million option to enter free agency, per The Athletic.

The Raptors have been impacted by two player option decisions. Fred VanVleet declined his $22.8 million option to become a free agent, while Gary Trent Jr. is opting into his $18.6 million option to return to Toronto. Much like Trent, Jazz wing Jordan Clarkson has elected to opt-in for the $14.3 million he was owed on his contract for the 2023-24 season.

Below is a full list of the notable player options this offseason, which includes stars like James Harden and Khris Middleton.

NBA player option tracker

PlayerOptionStatus

Fred VanVleet

$22.8 million from Raptors

Declined

James Harden

$35.6 million from 76ers

TBD

Draymond Green

$27.6 million from Warriors

Declined

Khris Middleton

$40.4 million from Bucks

Declined

Kristaps Porzingis

$36 million from Celtics

Accepted

Kyle Kuzma

$13 million from Wizards

Declined

Gary Trent Jr.

$18.6 million from Raptors

Accepted

Josh Hart

$13 million from Knicks

Team extended deadline to Thursday

Bruce Brown

$6.8 million from Nuggets

Declined

Jordan Clarkson$14.3 million from JazzAccepted
Donte DiVincenzo
$4.7 million from WarriorsDeclined
Talen Horton-Tucker$11 million from JazzTBD
Montrezl Harrell$2.7 million from 76ersDeclined
Taurean Prince$7.4 million from 76ersTeam declined