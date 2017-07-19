NBA Free Agency: Rajon Rondo reportedly signs one-year, $3.3M deal with Pelicans

Rajon Rondo was once considered one of the NBA's best point guards during his Boston days, but he's bounced around on short term contracts ever since the Celtics traded him. One of those destinations was Sacramento, where Rondo played well and made an impression on then teammate DeMarcus Cousins.

Perhaps a good word from Cousins helped Rondo find a new home. According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Pelicans have signed Rondo to a one-year deal worth $3.3 million. There he will re-unite with Cousins and get a chance to play next to Jrue Holiday in the backcourt.

Free agent Rajon Rondo has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2017

Rondo played well for Chicago last season, but the Bulls are going in a different direction and his fit was always awkward. However, his performance in the playoffs was a clear indicator that at times he can still be a great point guard. The Pelicans will be the latest team to try and draw out the old Rondo we haven't seen consistently in a long time.

There are some obvious issues here, such as his fit with Holiday and his poor shooting, but there is potential for this to work. When New Orleans traded for Cousins last season, it started to run Holiday off ball with a lot of double point guard lineups. As a distributor Rondo won't have issues with finding his teammates, but he does have a tendency to dribble the life out of the ball. It'll be up to coach Alvin Gentry to make this all fit come together.