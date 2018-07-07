NBA free agency rankings 2018: Clint Capela, Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart remain on still-available top 50 list

1 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers SF

Update: Agreed to four-year deal with Los Angeles Lakers The Decision 3.0 has come and gone, and LeBron is taking his talents to Los Angeles. Now we'll see who will join him.

2 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors SF

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Warriors K.D. declined his player option (gasp), but quickly agreed to return to the Warriors, who will once again be favored to win the NBA title.

3 Paul George Oklahoma City Thunder SF

Update: Agreed to four-year deal with Thunder George has been the surprise of the offseason thus far, spurning the Lakers to return to Russell Westbrook and the Thunder long-term.

4 Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C

Update: Agreed to five-year deal with Nuggets Jokic technically became a restricted free agent when Denver declined his option, but he quickly locked up a five-year, $148 million max contract to stay with the Nuggets.

5 Chris Paul Houston Rockets PG

Update: Agreed to four-year deal with Rockets Paul and the Rockets wasted no time hammering out a four-year max deal to keep Houston as Golden State's top challenger ... for now.

6 Clint Capela Houston Rockets C

Free agent type: Restricted This time two years ago, who would have thought that Capela would be one of the most coveted free agents of 2018? He's an ideal big man for the modern NBA, and showed that he can stay on the court with anyone during the playoffs because of his defensive quickness and shot-blocking ability. The Rockets surely want to retain him, but they might not be able to match if another team throws a max offer his way.

7 DeMarcus Cousins New Orleans Pelicans C

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Warriors Uh, that was a surprise. Cousins shocked the world by adding his talents to the already-loaded Golden State roster, and now things just don't seem fair.

8 DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers C

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Mavericks No hostage situation necessary this time around. Jordan will finally get his chance to suit up for the Mavs after quickly agreeing to a contract.

9 Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic PF

Update: Agreed to four-year deal with Magic Gordon skipped that whole restricted free agency thing and just elected to re-sign with the Magic, who were happy to oblige.

10 Julius Randle Los Angeles Lakers PF

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Pelicans Randle was renounced by the Lakers and quickly found his new home in New Orleans. Anthony Davis was reportedly quite active in his recruitment.

11 Marcus Smart Boston Celtics PG

Free agent type: Restricted There's no denying the impact that Smart has made on the Celtics over the course of his career, but how much are they willing to pay for him? Smart has said he thinks he's worth more than $12-14 million, which may be too steep a price for Danny Ainge and the Celtics. What value will there be for a rugged defender with intangibles through the roof, but also one of the worst shooters in NBA history? We're about to find out.

12 JJ Redick Philadelphia 76ers SG

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with 76ers Redick played a key part in the Sixers' success last season, so Philly acted quickly to bring him back.

13 Trevor Ariza Houston Rockets SG

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Suns The Rockets received a tough blow when Ariza decided to sign with a young Phoenix squad. It was a surprising move from the veteran wing.

14 Derrick Favors Utah Jazz PF

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Jazz Favors re-upped with the Jazz, as they look to duplicate the success they had last season.

15 Isaiah Thomas Los Angeles Lakers PG

Free agent type: Unrestricted How far Thomas has fallen. It wasn't long ago that he was talking about bringing out the Brinks truck to pay him this summer. Instead the market has dwindled for the 5-9 guard who was hampered by injuries all of last season. Thomas averaged nearly 30 points per game two seasons ago for Boston, so a team could get some high value if Thomas is able to get healthy and return to his old form.

16 Tyreke Evans Memphis Grizzlies PG

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Pacers Evans was a hot commodity as a scoring guard who can play point or off the ball, and the Pacers swooped him up with a $12 million offer.

17 Jabari Parker Milwaukee Bucks PF

Free agent type: Restricted Parker has missed basically two whole seasons due to two ACL tears in his left knee, but he's shown an ability to put the ball in the basket when he's been on the court. The former No. 2 overall pick has extended his range to the 3-point line, and could be a playmaking stretch-four if he can remain healthy.

18 Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers C

Update: Agreed to four-year deal with Trail Blazers Nurkic reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer from Portland several months ago, but saw the writing on the wall in this rough free agent market. He'll be in the middle for the Blazers again next season.

19 Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls PG

Update: Agreed to four-year deal with Bulls LaVine signed a $78 million offer sheet with the Kings to force Chicago's hand, but the Bulls quickly decided to bring the 23-year-old guard back into the fold.

20 Will Barton Denver Nuggets SF

Update: Agreed to four-year deal with Nuggets The Nuggets wasted no time re-signing Barton, a key member of their reserve unit.

21 Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors PG

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Raptors VanVleet made a great impression with Toronto last season, and they rewarded him with a mutli-year contract.

Free agent type: Unrestricted Mbah a Moute's defense was a main component of the Rockets' assault on the NBA last season, but shoulder injuries limited him toward the end of the season and into the playoffs. He is the ideal modern NBA defender, able to guard all five positions -- a fact that won't be lost on teams looking for wing depth.

23 Avery Bradley Los Angeles Clippers SG

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Clippers Despite an injury, the Clippers apparently saw enough of Bradley last season to fork over $25 million for two years.

24 Rajon Rondo New Orleans Pelicans PG

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Lakers Rondo agreed to join LeBron James in Los Angeles, and joins an increasingly strange Lakers roster. We'll see how things end up.

25 Wayne Ellington Miami Heat SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Ellington probably wouldn't be as high on this list in any previous season, but he's hitting the market as the value of shooters is at an all-time high. Ellington averaged a career-high 11.2 points last season for Miami while shooting 39 percent on 3-pointers. He'll have plenty of suitors.

26 Brook Lopez Los Angeles Lakers C

Free agent type: Unrestricted Lopez has adapted as much as he can to the modern game by stretching his range out well past the 3-point line. He has low mobility and rebounds even less than he used to, but there's always room in the league for a 7-footer who can knock down 3s.

27 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Los Angeles Lakers SG

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Lakers Shortly after LeBron's decision was announced, KCP agreed to return to the Lake Show.

28 Rudy Gay San Antonio Spurs SF

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Spurs Gay opted out of his contract with San Antonio, but agreed on a new deal shortly after free agency began.

29 Rodney Hood Cleveland Cavaliers SG

Free agent type: Restricted Hood's free agent stock took a hit when he was buried on the bench for the Cavs' NBA Finals run this season, but the upside is still there. At 6-8, Hood can shoot and has the defensive tools to improve on that end. Despite his recent struggles, at least one team will likely throw a decent offer at him.

30 Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets SF

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Nets Harris re-upped with the Nets just after the free agency bell rang on Sunday morning.

31 Montrezl Harrell Los Angeles Clippers PF

Free agent type: Restricted Harrell showed much more of a scoring touch last season than he'd previously displayed in his NBA career. Combine that with his energy on both ends of the court, and the undersized big man could get some strong offers.

32 Dante Exum Utah Jazz PG

Update: Agreed to three-year deal with Jazz Exum is still full of potential, and the Jazz want to see it play out.

33 Elfrid Payton Phoenix Suns PG

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Pelicans Payton will return to his native New Orleans after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Pels.

34 Greg Monroe Boston Celtics C

Free agent type: Unrestricted Monroe got a third chance in Boston last season after falling out of the rotation in both Milwaukee and Phoenix. He showed that he can still be an effective post scorer off the bench, but what's that worth in the 2018 free agent market? We're about to find out.

35 Nerlens Noel Dallas Mavericks C

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Thunder The Thunder are taking a wise gamble on Noel, a talented big man who's coming off a rough season. OKC isn't risking much as this deal includes a player option in the second year.

36 Kyle Anderson San Antonio Spurs SF

Free agent type: Restricted A highly skilled 6-8 wing, Anderson flourished with Kawhi Leonard out of the Spurs lineup for the majority of last season. His game is perfectly suited for San Antonio's system, so it will be interesting to see if other teams send offers his way.

37 Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks PF

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Mavericks It came as a surprise to no one, but Nowitzki quickly agreed to terms with the Mavs. He'll play his 21st straight season in a Dallas uniform next season.

38 Ersan Ilyasova Philadelphia 76ers SF

Update: Agreed to three-year deal with Bucks Ilyasova has been a journeyman over the past few seasons, but he hopes to find a home in Milwaukee ... where he spent the first seven seasons of his career.

39 Aron Baynes Boston Celtics C

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Celtics Baynes proved to be a crucial part of Boston's success last season, so it was no surprise that they jumped at the chance to bring him back.

40 Michael Beasley New York Knicks PF

Free agent type: Unrestricted The walking bucket will undoubtedly find a spot on a roster this offseason. There's always room for a player who can put the ball in the basket, and the 6-9, 29-year-old is also a solid rebounder.

41 Dwyane Wade Miami Heat SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Wade's days of jumping from city to city are probably over, so the Heat likely have the inside track on his free agency. But you never know what can happen if LeBron comes calling.

42 Ed Davis Portland Trail Blazers PF

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Nets Davis is a great role player, and he'll try to fit in with Brooklyn's up-and-coming roster next season.

43 Jeff Green Cleveland Cavaliers PF

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Wizards Green ended up playing a key role in the Cavs' run to the Finals, and he'll try to do the same for the Wizards in their potential playoff run next season.

44 Amir Johnson Philadelphia 76ers SF

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with 76ers Johnson is a great chemistry guy and does the dirty work on both ends of the floor. The Sixers are glad to have him back.

45 Jerami Grant Oklahoma City Thunder SF

Update: Agreed to three-year deal with Thunder Grant's decision didn't get as much fanfare as Paul George's but he'll play a big role for the Thunder next season.

46 Marco Belinelli Philadelphia 76ers SG

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Spurs Belinelli had two of his best NBA seasons with San Antonio, and he'll try to rekindle the magic on his latest deal.

47 Shabazz Napier Portland Trail Blazers PG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Backing up Damian Lillard for most of the season, Napier showed strong playmaking and scoring ability as he doubled his career highs in both points and minutes per game. He'll make a solid backup for another team if the Blazers choose not to bring him back.

48 Nemanja Bjelica Minnesota Timberwolves PF

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with 76ers The Sixers lost one stretch-four in Ersan Ilyasova, but quickly pounced on another one in Bjelica.

49 Seth Curry Dallas Mavericks SG

Update: Agreed to two-year deal with Trail Blazers Curry missed all of last season with a leg injury, but is a knock-down shooter capable of playing both guard positions. He should help the Blazers bench.

50 Mario Hezonja Orlando Magic SF

Update: Agreed to one-year deal with Knicks Hezonja was the No. 5 overall pick a few years ago, and the Knicks are hoping he can fulfill some of that potential.

51 Doug McDermott Dallas Mavericks SF