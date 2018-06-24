NBA free agency rankings 2018: LeBron James, Paul George, Chris Paul lead top 50 free agents

1 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers SF

Free agent type: Player option This man needs no introduction. He's the biggest free agent fish out there, and his decision will have ramifications throughout the NBA. No pressure, though.

2 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors SF

Free agent type: Player option K.D. is expected to decline his player option (gasp), but is also expected to re-up with the Warriors (sigh). It will likely just be a matter of how much and how long, but NBA free agency has been so crazy over the past few years that we can't rule out a sudden change of heart.

3 Paul George Oklahoma City Thunder SF

Free agent type: Player option Almost the pinnacle of a 3-and-D NBA wing, the All-Star is going to be the most highly sought-after prize this side of LeBron James. George has expressed his desire to play in Los Angeles, but Oklahoma City also reportedly made a strong impression on him last season.

4 Chris Paul Houston Rockets PG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Oh, what might have been. A hamstring injury cost Paul a shot at leading the Rockets to a potential upset over the Warriors, but the dynamic between him and James Harden was magical. It's hard to imagine Paul heading elsewhere this summer, but with his age and injury history, negotiations might not go smoothly.

5 Clint Capela Houston Rockets C

Free agent type: Restricted This time two years ago, who would have thought that Capela would be one of the most coveted free agents of 2018? He's an ideal big man for the modern NBA, and showed that he can stay on the court with anyone during the playoffs because of his defensive quickness and shot-blocking ability. The Rockets surely want to retain him, but they might not be able to match if another team throws a max offer his way.

6 DeMarcus Cousins New Orleans Pelicans C

Free agent type: Unrestricted An Achilles injury dropped Cousins on this list, but when healthy he's one of the most dominant offensive players in the NBA. It's hard to invest in a 7-footer coming off of one of the most devastating injuries a player can suffer, but Cousins is still only 27, and plenty of teams will come calling.

7 DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers C

Free agent type: Player option Once considered a lock to decline his $24 million option, it's looking like Jordan won't be able to command that price on the free agent market. Chances are he'll stay with the Clippers, but there will be no shortage of suitors for the 7-foot rim protector and dunk machine should he choose to become a free agent.

8 Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic PF

Free agent type: Restricted Gordon improved last season, most notably displaying a capable 3-point stroke that elevates his ceiling considerably. He's probably the Magic's best asset, so they'll likely match any offers thrown his way.

9 Julius Randle Los Angeles Lakers PF

Free agent type: Restricted Last season, Randle finally showed the consistency the Lakers have been looking for his entire career, and became a vital part of their young core. Unfortunately for Randle, the Lakers have their eyes on bigger prizes, and if they land James and/or George they simply won't have the cap space to retain Randle. His free agency will be intriguing this summer.

10 Marcus Smart Boston Celtics PG

Free agent type: Restricted There's no denying the impact that Smart has made on the Celtics over the course of his career, but how much are they willing to pay for him? Smart has said he thinks he's worth more than $12-14 million, which may be too steep a price for Danny Ainge and the Celtics. What value will there be for a rugged defender with intangibles through the roof, but also one of the worst shooters in NBA history? We're about to find out.

11 JJ Redick Philadelphia 76ers SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted One of the league's premier 3-point shooters, Redick was a vital element to the 76ers' emergence last season, and he continued to impress during the playoffs. He's also a capable defender and hard worker, which allows him to seamlessly slide into any lineup. If Philly wants to keep him, it will have to pay up.

12 Trevor Ariza Houston Rockets SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted The Rockets' unsung hero, Ariza is a 3-and-D veteran who can guard multiple positions effectively. Houston wants him back, but with the expected hefty pricetags for Paul and Capela, Ariza could be the one who slips through the cracks. Other teams will be eagerly waiting to catch him.

13 Derrick Favors Utah Jazz PF

Free agent type: Unrestricted Favors is an interesting case -- a big man who can't stretch the floor (though he improved in this area) and isn't a true rim protector. The talent is there though, so we'll see which teams think they can find a place for him.

14 Isaiah Thomas Los Angeles Lakers PG

Free agent type: Unrestricted How far Thomas has fallen. It wasn't long ago that he was talking about bringing out the Brinks truck to pay him this summer. Instead the market has dwindled for the 5-9 guard who was hampered by injuries all of last season. Thomas averaged nearly 30 points per game two seasons ago for Boston, so a team could get some high value if Thomas is able to get healthy and return to his old form.

15 Tyreke Evans Memphis Grizzlies PG

Free agent type: Unrestricted The Grizzlies dropped the ball on trading Evans at the deadline, and now he'll enter free agency as a versatile bucket-getter that many teams crave. His size, ability to play multiple positions and improved 3-point stroke could earn him a big score this summer.

16 Jabari Parker Milwaukee Bucks PF

Free agent type: Restricted Parker has missed basically two whole seasons due to two ACL tears in his left knee, but he's shown an ability to put the ball in the basket when he's been on the court. The former No. 2 overall pick has extended his range to the 3-point line, and could be a playmaking stretch-four if he can remain healthy.

17 Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers C

Free agent type: Restricted Nurkic set the world on fire when he came over to Portland at the trade deadline two seasons ago, but last year can only be characterized as a disappointment for the 7-footer. He can still defend and has his moments offensively, but the market has waned for Nurkic given his slow foot speed in the modern NBA.

18 Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls PG

Free agent type: Restricted One of the highest fliers in the league before his ACL injury, LaVine had trouble finding a groove in 24 games for the Bulls last season. If healthy, LaVine has the potential to be one of the most dynamic scorers in the league, but a lack of efficiency and a poor defensive reputation could hurt him during free agency.

19 Will Barton Denver Nuggets SF

Free agent type: Unrestricted Barton had the best season of his career heading into free agency, and proved that he can start in addition to his more traditional reserve role. Teams looking for energy and scoring off the bench will give Barton a hard look.

20 Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors PG

Free agent type: Unrestricted What a difference a year makes. VanVleet went from barely getting on the court as an undrafted rookie to a Sixth Man Award finalist in his second NBA season. He made big shots and played hard defense for the Raptors, while anchoring the best second unit in the league.

Free agent type: Unrestricted Mbah a Moute's defense was a main component of the Rockets' assault on the NBA last season, but shoulder injuries limited him toward the end of the season and into the playoffs. He is the ideal modern NBA defender, able to guard all five positions -- a fact that won't be lost on teams looking for wing depth.

22 Thaddeus Young Indiana Pacers SF

Free agent type: Player option Reports have surfaced indicating that Young could decline his $13.8 million option for next season with the Pacers, and it will be interesting to see if the rangy, athletic big man can command more than that on the open market.

23 Avery Bradley Los Angeles Clippers SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Not too long ago, Bradley was considered among the best two-way shooting guards in the NBA. A lost season due to injuries has probably cost him a bit of money, but there will be plenty of teams lining up to get the high-effort, high-character wing into the mix.

24 Rajon Rondo New Orleans Pelicans PG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Rondo took the reins for a Pelicans team that surprised the NBA world by making it to the second round of the playoffs, despite a season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins. New Orleans would no doubt like to have Rondo back as its starting point guard, but will another team swoop in with a Godfather offer for the 32-year-old former champion?

25 Wayne Ellington Miami Heat SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Ellington probably wouldn't be as high on this list in any previous season, but he's hitting the market as the value of shooters is at an all-time high. Ellington averaged a career-high 11.2 points last season for Miami while shooting 39 percent on 3-pointers. He'll have plenty of suitors.

26 Brook Lopez Los Angeles Lakers C

Free agent type: Unrestricted Lopez has adapted as much as he can to the modern game by stretching his range out well past the 3-point line. He has low mobility and rebounds even less than he used to, but there's always room in the league for a 7-footer who can knock down 3s.

27 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Los Angeles Lakers SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Pope has the makings of an elite 3-and-D wing, but for whatever reason it hasn't come together for him yet. His career-high 38 percent 3-point shooting last season might be a sign that he's trending in the right direction.

28 Rudy Gay San Antonio Spurs SF

Free agent type: Unrestricted Gay proved that he was healthy last season after suffering an Achilles tear in 2017. He declined his player option with the Spurs, and is now on the market for a team looking for a proven go-to scorer with improved defensive effort.

29 Rodney Hood Cleveland Cavaliers SG

Free agent type: Restricted Hood's free agent stock took a hit when he was buried on the bench for the Cavs' NBA Finals run this season, but the upside is still there. At 6-8, Hood can shoot and has the defensive tools to improve on that end. Despite his recent struggles, at least one team will likely throw a decent offer at him.

30 Enes Kanter New York Knicks C

Free agent type: Player option With an $18.6 million option in his back pocket, Kanter has stated his desire to remain in New York. It seems unlikely that he'd get an offer higher than that should he become a free agent, but we all know that Kanter thinks highly of himself, so you never know what he's thinking.

31 Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets SF

Free agent type: Unrestricted Harris likely earned himself a lot of money during a career season for the Nets. He scored 10.8 points per game and shot 42 percent on 3-pointers while playing solid defense. The 6-6 wing will be a welcome addition to whichever team he agrees to join.

32 Montrezl Harrell Los Angeles Clippers PF

Free agent type: Restricted Harrell showed much more of a scoring touch last season than he'd previously displayed in his NBA career. Combine that with his energy on both ends of the court, and the undersized big man could get some strong offers.

33 Dante Exum Utah Jazz PG

Free agent type: Restricted Riddled with injuries during his three NBA seasons, we've yet to see what Exum can consistently bring to the table. Still only 22 years old, there are probably some rebuilding teams out there willing to take a chance on the 6-6 former No. 5 overall draft pick.

34 Elfrid Payton Orlando Magic PG

Free agent type: Restricted Payton's a frustrating player, who puts up a triple-double one night only to have a minimal impact the next. The Suns took a chance by trading for him last season, but there's no guarantee that he's part of their future plans. It will be interesting to see what the market is like for him.

35 Danny Green San Antonio Spurs SF

Free agent type: Player option A former NBA Finals hero, Green has a $10 million option with the Spurs for next season. His shooting has dropped off over the past few years, but he's still a strong defender and a good veteran presence.

36 Greg Monroe Boston Celtics C

Free agent type: Unrestricted Monroe got a third chance in Boston last season after falling out of the rotation in both Milwaukee and Phoenix. He showed that he can still be an effective post scorer off the bench, but what's that worth in the 2018 free agent market? We're about to find out.

37 Nerlens Noel Dallas Mavericks C

Free agent type: Unrestricted Noel bet on himself last season by taking the qualifying offer with the Mavericks, and needless to say it didn't work out. Despite his limited playing time in Dallas, there will likely be a few teams willing to dish out some money for Noel, a 6-11 rim-running shot blocker.

38 Kyle Anderson San Antonio Spurs SF

Free agent type: Restricted A highly skilled 6-8 wing, Anderson flourished with Kawhi Leonard out of the Spurs lineup for the majority of last season. His game is perfectly suited for San Antonio's system, so it will be interesting to see if other teams send offers his way.

39 Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks PF

Free agent type: Team option Dirk's on this list because he can technically become a free agent, but we all know he's not going anywhere. The 40-year-old will be entering his 21st NBA season, and is still remarkably effective. One way or another, he'll be playing for the Mavericks next season if he doesn't retire.

40 Ersan Ilyasova Philadelphia 76ers SF

Free agent type: Unrestricted After a buyout with the Hawks, Ilyasova proved that he can contribute on a playoff team with the 76ers. The 6-10 shooter can fit in with lots of teams, but the 76ers may look to retain him at a discount price.

41 Aron Baynes Boston Celtics C

Free agent type: Unrestricted Baynes doesn't pass the eye test as a modern NBA big, but he proved in the playoffs that he can more than hold his own when switched onto quicker guards. He improved his free agent stock with a strong postseason performance, where he showcased an improved 3-point shot.

42 Michael Beasley New York Knicks PF

Free agent type: Unrestricted The walking bucket will undoubtedly find a spot on a roster this offseason. There's always room for a player who can put the ball in the basket, and the 6-9, 29-year-old is also a solid rebounder.

43 Dwyane Wade Miami Heat SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Wade's days of jumping from city to city are probably over, so the Heat likely have the inside track on his free agency. But you never know what can happen if LeBron comes calling.

44 Ed Davis Portland Trail Blazers PF

Free agent type: Unrestricted The 6-10 ball of energy is an elite rebounder off the bench, particularly on the offensive end. Teams are always in the market for a player who can get them second shots, so Davis should field some decent offers despite his offensive limitations.

45 Jeff Green Cleveland Cavaliers PF

Free agent type: Unrestricted Green ended up playing a key role in the Cavs' run to the Finals, but he's a long way from the days of people thinking he was a potential All-Star. He still struggles shooting from behind the arc, which will limit the offers that he gets.

46 Amir Johnson Philadelphia 76ers SF

Free agent type: Unrestricted Johnson won't get anywhere near the $11 million he made last season, but the 6-9 defensive specialist can be a solid third big for any team.

47 Jerami Grant Oklahoma City Thunder SF

Free agent type: Unrestricted Grant is as intriguing a free agent as we have in the 2018 class. He's yet to produce at a high level, but an improving 3-point shot and his ability to play the five could entice a team to roll the dice on him with a bigger contract than expected.

48 Marco Belinelli Philadelphia 76ers SG

Free agent type: Unrestricted Belinelli has been a sharpshooter for hire for the better part of his career, and has proven that he can be effective in the right system (San Antonio, Philadelphia). He was a big part of the 76ers' playoff run last season, but we'll see what the cost is to bring him back in a league that holds shooting in such high regard.

49 Shabazz Napier Portland Trail Blazers PG

Free agent type: Restricted Backing up Damian Lillard for most of the season, Napier showed strong playmaking and scoring ability as he doubled his career highs in both points and minutes per game. He'll make a solid backup for another team if the Blazers choose not to match the offer.

50 Nemanja Bjelica Minnesota Timberwolves PF