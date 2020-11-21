Free agent guard Fred VanVleet will re-sign with the Toronto Raptors on a four-year, $85 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. VanVleet, 26, was one of the top players on the market.

This is not only an important move for the future of the Raptors, it represents one of the best development stories in the NBA. VanVleet worked his way from an undrafted rookie battling to make the team in training camp to a key part of Toronto's second unit to a crucial part of a title team to the type of player who can command more than $21 million per season.

Had the Raptors lost VanVleet, they would've been in an uncomfortable position going forward. This agreement solidifies their backcourt for the foreseeable future, and now they can turn their attention to the center position -- both Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka remain unrestricted free agents.

VanVleet averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 35.7 minutes last season.