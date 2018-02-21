NBA free agency rumors: Aaron Gordon drawing interest from Suns, Mavs, Pacers

In the midst of a career year, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon could be poised to make some noise on the upcoming restricted free agent market.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, Gordon, 24, is expected to draw interest this summer from the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.

League sources told Sporting News this week that the Suns are expected to be suitors for Gordon, who starred at Arizona for one memorable season. Phoenix has ample cap room and a roster in need of more proven players. Another team with interest in Gordon, according to sources, would be the rebuilding Mavericks, who have been eager to find a budding star to fill in alongside Harrison Barnes and Dennis Smith Jr., softening the blow of Dirk Nowitzki's retirement, which could come in just months. The Pacers intend to investigate restricted free agents, too, hoping to add young talent to an improving roster. Still, if any team makes a formal offer, the Magic can match it.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Gordon is averaging career-highs in points (18.4 per game), rebounds (8.3 per game), assists (2.2 per game) and 3-point percentage (34.6) in increased minutes this season. After a solid start, the Magic are now tied for the fewest wins in the NBA with 18, and they recently shipped 2014 No. 10 overall pick Elfrid Payton to the Suns for a future second-round pick.

Reuniting Payton and Gordon on the Suns would be an interesting move, considering that Phoenix already has young power forwards in Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender. The Mavericks need young talent to pair with rookie Dennis Smith Jr., whom they hope can eventually take the reins from Dirk Nowitzki as the organization's franchise player.

The Pacers might be a better fit for Gordon since they are already seeing some success and have an All-Star leader in Victor Oladipo. Gordon would join Oladipo and Myles Turner to provide Indiana with a core to build around moving forward.

However, Orlando is in the best possible position since it can decide whether or not to match any offers for Gordon. If the price gets too high, the Magic can always back out and try to build around rookie Jonathan Isaac and whichever player they pick up in the 2018 draft.