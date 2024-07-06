The NBA free agency moratorium is over, and six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan remains a free agent. He and the Chicago Bulls are ready to part ways (just like he and the San Antonio Spurs were the last time his contract expired), and, since he doesn't want to settle for the mid-level exception, he needs a sign-and-trade to materialize (just like he did the last time his contract expired).

DeRozan is a month away from his 35th birthday, but he averaged 24 points on 58.4% true shooting last season. He is betting that, even though cap space is virtually nonexistent around the league, some team will figure out a way to go get him -- and pay him upward of $20 million per season.

Could the Sacramento Kings be that team? Judging by the amount of smoke surrounding Sacramento, it seems like the front office is trying to cook something up:

When the contingent representing the Philadelphia 76ers arrived at Paul George's house to meet the free agent last weekend, George wore an Allen Iverson shirt. Will DeRozan show up in Sacramento rocking a C-Webb shirt? Peja? White Chocolate? He grew up a Los Angeles Lakers fan, so, as cool as this would be, I wouldn't bet on it.

Anyway, DeRozan would add firepower to an offense that was unstoppable in 2022-23 but fell to No. 13 this past season. His usage would likely have to drop next to Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, but that might not be such a bad thing, especially if he's willing to take more catch-and-shoot 3s.

More analysis to come if/when a deal is finalized.