The NBA free agency moratorium is over, and six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan remains a free agent. He and the Chicago Bulls are ready to part ways (just like he and the San Antonio Spurs were the last time his contract expired), and, since he doesn't want to settle for the mid-level exception, he needs a sign-and-trade to materialize (just like he did the last time his contract expired).
DeRozan is a month away from his 35th birthday, but he averaged 24 points on 58.4% true shooting last season. He is betting that, even though cap space is virtually nonexistent around the league, some team will figure out a way to go get him -- and pay him upward of $20 million per season.
Could the Sacramento Kings be that team? Judging by the amount of smoke surrounding Sacramento, it seems like the front office is trying to cook something up:
- On Wednesday, ESPN's Marc Spears described the Kings as a "dark horse" to land DeRozan.
- On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said in multiple television appearances that Sacramento is the team to watch in the DeRozan sweepstakes, adding that it needs to find a third team to facilitate a sign-and-trade because the Bulls don't want to take on salary.
- Later Friday, Fox40 News' Sean Cunningham reported that there is mutual interest between DeRozan and the Kings, and The Kings Beat's James Ham reported that they had already lined up a third team, adding that "there is competition for DeRozan's services."
- On Saturday, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Spurs have "emerged as a potential third-team facilitator" for a sign-and-trade that would send DeRozan to Sacramento. Then ESPN 1320's Damien Barling, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes and The Athletic's Shams Charania all reported that DeRozan is traveling to meet the Kings in Sacramento. Charania added that DeRozan has "begun one-on-one conversations with various team personnel."
- Also on Saturday, in a possibly related move, San Antonio sent Devonte' Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, who will waive Graham, per ESPN. This transaction is purely about financial flexibility; $2.9 million of Graham's $12.7 million 2024-25 salary was guaranteed, so the Hornets effectively paid $2.9 million for the pick, which the Spurs surrendered so they could wipe all of Graham's salary from their books.
When the contingent representing the Philadelphia 76ers arrived at Paul George's house to meet the free agent last weekend, George wore an Allen Iverson shirt. Will DeRozan show up in Sacramento rocking a C-Webb shirt? Peja? White Chocolate? He grew up a Los Angeles Lakers fan, so, as cool as this would be, I wouldn't bet on it.
Anyway, DeRozan would add firepower to an offense that was unstoppable in 2022-23 but fell to No. 13 this past season. His usage would likely have to drop next to Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, but that might not be such a bad thing, especially if he's willing to take more catch-and-shoot 3s.
More analysis to come if/when a deal is finalized.