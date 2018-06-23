NBA free agency rumors: Carmelo Anthony won't opt out of final year of contract with Thunder

Carmelo Anthony will not be letting the Oklahoma City Thunder off the hook. According to a report from Marc Stein, Anthony does not plan to opt out of the final year of his massive contract. He has a player option for next season worth $27.9 million. Via the New York Times:

Carmelo Anthony does not intend to opt out of his current contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a person familiar with Anthony's decision. Anthony has until Saturday at midnight (Eastern) to exercise the option that would make him a free agent July 1 — provided he were willing to walk away from the $27.9 million he is owed next season. But he is planning to let the deadline pass quietly and keep his current contract in effect, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

However, per Stein's report, that does not guarantee that he will be suiting up for the Thunder next season. While Anthony's massive contract will be nearly impossible to trade, the two sides could agree to a buyout.

Letting the deadline pass will lock in Anthony's full salary for next season but doesn't guarantee that he will continue his career in Oklahoma City. Anthony announced after the Thunder's first-round exit last season that he could not stomach returning in 2018-19 in the same limited role, which raises the possibility that the sides could pursue buyout negotiations this off-season.

Anthony's first season with the Thunder bordered on disaster, as he struggled mightily and the team bowed out in the first round of the playoffs. In 78 games, Anthony averaged 16.2 points on just 40.4 percent shooting from the field -- both of those numbers were career lows. At times he was simply unplayable, especially in the playoffs.

Given how poor he played last season, coupled with a free agent market that sees many teams strapped for cash, it makes plenty of sense that Anthony would opt in. There's no chance he would make $27.9 million per year on the open market this summer.