After spending the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook has played for five different teams since being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019. Now it appears that Westbrook will be suiting up for another NBA franchise in 2025-26.

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, the "most likely destination" for Westbrook is the Sacramento Kings. McMahon also reports that if Westbrook were to land in Sacramento, the veteran guard would likely be coming off the bench much like he has in recent seasons.

Westbrook spent the 2024-25 season as a member of the Nuggets and had success in a reserve role at times. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds, while shooting 44.9% from the field in 27.9 minutes per contest off Denver's bench. Westbrook also played meaningful minutes throughout the postseason as he averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Hawks' Trae Young has perfect opportunity to show Atlanta he's deserving of contract extension next season Jasmyn Wimbish

The Kings currently have Malik Monk likely penciled in at the starting point guard spot. As a result, Westbrook would likely share ball-handling duties with offseason signee Dennis Schroder if Westbrook landed with the Kings.

The franchise also selected former Colorado State star Nique Clifford with their first-round pick in June's draft, but it's unclear how he'll fit into Sacramento's plans in 2025-26.

Since leaving Oklahoma City, Westbrook has played for the Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers before landing with the Nuggets in free agency last offseason.