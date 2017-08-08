NBA Free Agency Rumors: Knicks, Michael Beasley reportedly nearing agreement

The New York Knicks are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal with former No. 2 overall draft pick Michael Beasley, according to a report from Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders. ESPN's Ian Begley reports a deal is expected to be in place at some point on Tuesday.

Since being selected with the second pick by the Miami Heat in the 2008 NBA Draft, Beasley has bounced around to

five different NBA teams -- including a stint most recently with the Milwaukee Bucks last season in which he averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 56 games.

The 6-foot-9 Beasley has had a knack for scoring since entering the league from Kansas State, averaging double-figures in six of his nine seasons in the NBA. For a Knicks team that rated 19th in terms of offensive efficiency last season, Beasley could be a key cog to increasing the offensive firepower in Jeff Hornacek's system alongside rising star Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony.

Beasley has averaged 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game throughout his nine-year career in the league.