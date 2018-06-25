NBA free agency rumors: Nuggets plan on signing Nikola Jokic to 5-year, $146.5 million max contract

Nikola Jokic is the current centerpiece of the Nuggets. The big man out of Serbia is an incredibly skilled offensive player and his ability to create for others, as a big man, played a big part in Denver having a top 10 offense last season. At 22 years old, Jokic has nothing but potential to get better in front of him.

The Nuggets are banking on that potential and plan on keeping Jokic around for a long time. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Denver is going to not pick up the final year of Jokic's contract and instead signing him to a new 5-year contract worth $146.5 million.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will have his team option declined for next season to become RFA, and sides plan to reach agreement on a five-year, $146.5M maximum contract, league sources told Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2018

This was a no-brainer extension for the Nuggets. Jokic is young and an incredible talent. There was no reason to let him reach the restricted free agency market when both sides could just reach a deal right now and lock Jokic in for the next five years.

Of course, as with any young max deal, the clock is now ticking on the Nuggets to make their situation one that Jokic will want to stay in for a long time. Great players want to win and if Jokic is the real deal then he'll want to start playing in the postseason. The last time the Nuggets made the playoffs was in 2013. They've been desperate to get back though and Jokic could be the player that gets them there.