NBA free agency rumors: Nuggets reach agreement with Nikola Jokic on 5-year, $148 million max contract
Nikola Jokic is getting a big new contract with the Nuggets
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are going to be together for a long time. Denver has recognized the incredible talent the 22-year-old has and has made him a centerpiece for the Nuggets franchise. It wasn't long after free agency began that the two sides reached an agreement on a new contract.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Denver and Jokic have reached an agreement on a max contract worth $148 million. This is slightly larger than the originally reported $146.5 million, but that was before the NBA officially increased its salary cap.
This was a no-brainer contract for the Nuggets. Jokic is young and an incredible talent. There was no reason to let him reach the restricted free agency market when both sides could just reach a deal right now and lock Jokic in for the next five years.
Of course, as with any young max deal, the clock is now ticking on the Nuggets to make their situation one that Jokic will want to stay in for a long time. Great players want to win and if Jokic is the real deal then he'll want to start playing in the postseason. The last time the Nuggets made the playoffs was in 2013. They've been desperate to get back though and Jokic could be the player that gets them there.
