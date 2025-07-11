Could the Golden State Warriors be closing in on the addition of veteran big man Al Horford? Warriors star Steph Curry was asked about the possibility on Thursday and seemed to hint at it in a possible slip of the tongue.

"He's a champion, great player," Curry said of Horford, via The Athletic. "When… if, when all that stuff happens, I'll talk about it."

Horford, 39, is currently a free agent after playing the last seven years for the Boston Celtics. On the heels of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury, the Celtics are in the midst of a roster overhaul and seem willing to let Horford walk.

Despite his age, Horford would be a key addition for the Warriors, who went 48-34 last season and won their first-round postseason matchup against the Rockets before falling in five games to the Timberwolves in the second round while Curry was injured.

As Curry alluded to, Horford knows what it takes to win a championship. In college, he won back-to-back national championships at Florida and then played a key role as the Celtics captured their first title since 2008 in 2024. And with the Warriors' core -- Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler -- all well into their 30s, the team's window for another championship is closing.

Horford, a five-time All-Star, is an excellent defender and shot over 39% from 3 since he returned to the Celtics in 2022. He'd be a good fit with Curry and the Warriors, who saw big man Kevon Looney leave for the New Orleans Pelicans after 10 seasons with Golden State.

Horford has a wealth of postseason experience, appearing in 197 postseason games in his career. That's 11th all-time and second behind only LeBron James among active players. While he's not as productive as he was in his prime, Horford's numbers have remained consistent over the past three seasons. Last year, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 60 regular season games.

Curry apparently being on board with Horford coming to his team shouldn't come as a surprise. A four-time NBA champion, Curry is hoping to play for at least another title before his career comes to an end. Adding a player of Horford's caliber would certainly help that cause.