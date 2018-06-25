NBA free agency rumors: The Lakers' pitch to a free agent from Palmdale, where Paul George is from, leaks out
The Lakers are working on a video that probably is meant to woo Paul George
The Lakers are probably going to make a run at Paul George this summer. George still needs to opt out of his contract first, but the assumption by many is that he will do so to become an unrestricted free agent. Where he will choose to go from there is anybody's guess, but Los Angeles has to be on his list.
When George told Indiana of his intentions to leave in the summer of 2017, the Lakers were reportedly the team he planned to sign with. Of course, the Pacers chose to trade George to the Thunder instead and he played out last season in Oklahoma City. Did that have an impact on his decision at all? Even if it did, there's one advantage the Lakers have and it's that George is a California native. Specifically he's from Palmdale, about an hour's drive from Los Angeles.
Sports Illustrated recently acquired a transcript of the voice-over for a video of a free-agency pitch to someone from Palmdale. It doesn't take much to connect the dots here and assume it's a pitch for George.
When you were just a kid
In your room
Dreaming from Palmdale
We were dreaming too.
While you dreamt, we built - built for your arrival
And while we dreamt, you built too
Becoming one of the world's greatest.
Life's most powerful dream are the one we realize ourselves.
The ones that turn us into legends.
That kid from Palmdale always knew it
Now the world will, too
The pitch itself is meant to appeal to growing up and playing for the hometown team.The Lakers would qualify as being someone from Palmdale's team they grew up watching.
The Lakers should probably be careful though. They don't want this to turn into yet another tampering fine.
