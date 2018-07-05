NBA Free Agency Tracker 2018: DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James decisions shake up hoops world

Most thought LeBron James heading to the Lakers was going to be the biggest game-changer in 2018 free agency. Turns out, DeMarcus Cousins might have stolen the show. The big man is taking his talents to Golden State to create a superteam the likes of which we may have never seen before.

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.