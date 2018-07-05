NBA Free Agency Tracker 2018: DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James decisions shake up hoops world
All the info on the top names available this offseason
Most thought LeBron James heading to the Lakers was going to be the biggest game-changer in 2018 free agency. Turns out, DeMarcus Cousins might have stolen the show. The big man is taking his talents to Golden State to create a superteam the likes of which we may have never seen before.
Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|Agreed to 4-year, $154M deal
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
|4
|Nikola Jokic (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $148M deal
|5
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
|6
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|7
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.3M deal
|8
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $24.1M deal
|9
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $84M deal
|10
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|11
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|12
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
|13
|Trevor Ariza (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
|14
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26M deal
|15
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|17
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|18
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|19
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|20
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
|21
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|22
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|23
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
|24
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $9M deal
|25
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|26
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|27
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $12M deal
|28
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
|29
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|30
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
|31
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|32
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $33M deal
|33
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|34
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|35
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal, $3.5M deal
|36
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|37
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|38
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|39
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|40
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|41
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|42
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|43
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.5M deal
|44
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|45
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|46
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|47
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|UFA
|48
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|UFA
|49
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|50
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|UFA
|51
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|52
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|53
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|54
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|UFA
|55
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
|56
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|57
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|58
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|59
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal, with $2.75M guaranteed
|60
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|61
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|62
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|63
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|64
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|65
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|66
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
|67
|JaVale McGee (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
Wade's son scores on NBA player
Zaire Wade pulled off a sweet move against Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.
-
Lillard would be 'happy camper' in L.A.
Lillard quote-tweeted so that all of his followers, presumably including the Blazers' brass,...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
Irving will look at Knicks, per report
Could Kyrie Irving leave the Celtics for the Knicks?
-
How fans feel about free agency
Free agency is perfectly summarized by this video