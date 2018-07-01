NBA Free Agency Tracker 2018: Kevin Durant, Paul George, Chris Paul exit market; LeBron James still free agent

All the info on the top names available this offseason

Free agency is underway in the NBA, and the first 12 hours or so have been pretty interesting. Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are staying put, and so too is Paul George. There have been a few surprises, including Trevor Ariza going to the Suns, but we're still waiting on LeBron James.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer. 

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) F
UFA
2 Kevin Durant (29) F Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
3 Paul George (28) F Reportedly agreed to four-year deal.
4 Chris Paul (33) G Reportedly agreed to four-year deal.
5 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
6 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C
UFA
7 DeAndre Jordan (29) C Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
8 Aaron Gordon (22) F
RFA
9 Julius Randle (23) F
RFA
10 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
11 JJ Redick (34) G
UFA
12 Trevor Ariza (33) F Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
13 Derrick Favors (26) F/C
UFA
14 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
15 Tyreke Evans (28) G
UFA
16 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
17 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C
RFA
18 Zach LaVine (23) G
RFA
19 Will Barton (27) G Reportedly agreed to four-year deal.
20 Fred VanVleet (24) G Reportedly agreed to a two-year deal.
21 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
22 Avery Bradley (27) G
UFA
23 Rajon Rondo (32) G
UFA
24 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
25 Brook Lopez (30) C
UFA
26 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) G
UFA
27 Rudy Gay (31) F Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
28 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
29 Joe Harris (26) G
UFA
30 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
31 Dante Exum (22) G
RFA
32 Elfrid Payton (24) G
RFA
33 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
34 Nerlens Noel (24) C
UFA
35 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
36 Dirk Nowitzki (40) F
TO
37 Ersan Ilyasova (31) F Reportedly agreed to three-year deal.
38 Aron Baynes (31) C Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
39 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
40 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
41 Ed Davis (29) F Reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.
42 Jeff Green (31) F
UFA
43 Amir Johnson (31) C
UFA
44 Jerami Grant (24) F Reportedly agreed to three-year deal.
45 Marco Belinelli (32) G Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
46 Shabazz Napier (26) G
UFA
47 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F
RFA
48 Tony Parker (36) G
UFA
49 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C
UFA
50 David West (37) F
UFA
51 Lance Stephenson (27) G
TO
52 DeWayne Dedmon (28) C
UFA
53 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
54 Jamal Crawford (38) G
UFA
55 Mario Hezonja (23) F
UFA
56 Zaza Pachulia (34) C
UFA
57 Joe Johnson (37) F
UFA
58 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
59 Seth Curry (27) G
UFA
60 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
61 Doug McDermott (26) F Reportedly agreed to three-year deal.
62 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
63 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
64 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
65 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
66 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
