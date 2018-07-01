NBA Free Agency Tracker 2018: Kevin Durant, Paul George, Chris Paul exit market; LeBron James still free agent
All the info on the top names available this offseason
Free agency is underway in the NBA, and the first 12 hours or so have been pretty interesting. Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are staying put, and so too is Paul George. There have been a few surprises, including Trevor Ariza going to the Suns, but we're still waiting on LeBron James.
Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|
|UFA
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year deal.
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year deal.
|5
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|
|RFA
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|
|UFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|
|RFA
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|
|RFA
|10
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|
|RFA
|11
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|
|UFA
|12
|Trevor Ariza (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
|13
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|
|UFA
|14
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|
|UFA
|15
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|
|UFA
|16
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|
|RFA
|17
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|
|RFA
|18
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|
|RFA
|19
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year deal.
|20
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to a two-year deal.
|21
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|
|UFA
|22
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|
|UFA
|23
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|
|UFA
|24
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|
|UFA
|25
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|
|UFA
|26
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|
|UFA
|27
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
|28
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|
|RFA
|29
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|
|UFA
|30
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|
|RFA
|31
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|
|RFA
|32
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|
|RFA
|33
|Greg Monroe (28)
|
|
|UFA
|34
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|
|UFA
|35
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|
|RFA
|36
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|
|TO
|37
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year deal.
|38
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
|39
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|
|UFA
|40
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|
|UFA
|41
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.
|42
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|
|UFA
|43
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|
|UFA
|44
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year deal.
|45
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
|46
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|
|UFA
|47
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|
|RFA
|48
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|
|UFA
|49
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|
|UFA
|50
|David West (37)
|F
|
|UFA
|51
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|
|TO
|52
|DeWayne Dedmon (28)
|C
|
|UFA
|53
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|
|UFA
|54
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|
|UFA
|55
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|
|UFA
|56
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|
|UFA
|57
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|
|UFA
|58
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|
|RFA
|59
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|
|UFA
|60
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|
|UFA
|61
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year deal.
|62
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|
|UFA
|63
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|
|UFA
|64
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|
|UFA
|65
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|
|UFA
|66
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|
|UFA
