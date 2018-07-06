NBA Free Agency Tracker 2018: LeBron, Cousins are locked in, but plenty of quality players remain

LeBron James is off the board. So is DeMarcus Cousins. But that doesn't mean that NBA free agency is over. Quite the contrary, this free agency period is just starting to get interesting, as players can officially sign their deals starting on Friday.

Beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market will continue to be really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.