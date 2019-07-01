NBA Free Agency Tracker 2019: Jimmy Butler agrees to deal with Heat; Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving both going to Brooklyn

Well, fans, the time we've been waiting for is finally upon us -- NBA free agency officially began on Sunday, and it's already been absolute madness, with several prominent players reportedly making commitments to join new teams. Chief among them are Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will reportedly join the Brooklyn Nets, and Kemba Walker, who will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. Another big chip, Tobias Harris, has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a long-term deal, according to multiple reports.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!