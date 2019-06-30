NBA Free Agency Tracker 2019: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving both expected to land in Brooklyn; Tobias Harris back in Philly
Free agency officially began on Sunday, and plenty of players have already joined new teams
Well, fans, the time we've been waiting for is finally upon us -- NBA free agency officially began on Sunday, and it's already been absolute madness, with several prominent players reportedly making commitments to join new teams. Chief among them are Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will reportedly join the Brooklyn Nets, and Kemba Walker, who will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. Another big chip, Tobias Harris, has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a long-term deal, according to multiple reports.
With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Kawhi Leonard (28)
|F
|UFA
|2
Kevin Durant (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $164M deal.
|3
Kyrie Irving (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
|4
Kemba Walker (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
|5
Klay Thompson (29)
|G
|UFA
|6
Kristaps Porzingis (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $158M deal.
|7
Jimmy Butler (29)
|G
|UFA
|8
Tobias Harris (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $180M deal.
|9
Khris Middleton (27)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $178M deal.
|10
Nikola Vucevic (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $100M deal.
|11
D'Angelo Russell (23)
|G
|RFA
|12
Malcolm Brogdon (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
|13
JJ Redick (35)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $26.5M deal.
|14
DeMarcus Cousins (28)
|C
|UFA
|15
Al Horford (33)
|C
|UFA
|16
Bojan Bogdanovic (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $73M deal.
|17
Julius Randle (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $63M deal.
|18
Brook Lopez (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $52M deal.
|19
DeAndre Jordan (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to deal.
|20
Harrison Barnes (27)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
|21
Marcus Morris (29)
|F
|UFA
|22
Patrick Beverley (30)
|G
|UFA
|23
Nikola Mirotic (28)
|F
|Will reportedly play in Spain next season.
|24
Thaddeus Young (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $41M deal.
|25
Terry Rozier (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $58M deal.
|26
Trevor Ariza (34)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $25M deal.
|27
Jonas Valanciunas (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $45M deal.
|28
Ricky Rubio (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $51M deal.
|29
Kelly Oubre Jr. (23)
|F
|RFA
|30
Jeremy Lamb (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $31.5M deal.
|31
Terrence Ross (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $54M deal.
|32
Wesley Matthews (32)
|G
|UFA
|33
Rudy Gay (32)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $32M deal.
|34
Danny Green (32)
|G
|UFA
|35
Darren Collison (31)
|G
|Announced retirement from NBA.
|36
Bobby Portis (24)
|F
|RFA
|37
Derrick Rose (30)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $15M deal.
|38
Al-Farouq Aminu (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
|39
Willie Cauley-Stein (25)
|C
|RFA
|40
Enes Kanter (27)
|C
|UFA
|41
Elfrid Payton (25)
|G
|UFA
|42
Jabari Parker (24)
|F
|UFA
|43
Tomas Satoransky (27)
|G
|RFA
|44
Kevon Looney (23)
|C
|UFA
|45
Rodney Hood (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
|46
DeWayne Dedmon (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $40M deal.
|47
Rajon Rondo (33)
|G
|UFA
|48
Robin Lopez (31)
|C
|UFA
|49
Seth Curry (28)
|G
|UFA
|50
Thomas Bryant (21)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $25M deal.
|51
George Hill (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
|52
Garrett Temple (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|53
DeMarre Carroll (32)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $13M deal.
|54
Nerlens Noel (25)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to deal.
