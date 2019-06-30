NBA Free Agency Tracker 2019: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving both expected to land in Brooklyn; Tobias Harris back in Philly

Free agency officially began on Sunday, and plenty of players have already joined new teams

Well, fans, the time we've been waiting for is finally upon us -- NBA free agency officially began on Sunday, and it's already been absolute madness, with several prominent players reportedly making commitments to join new teams. Chief among them are Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will reportedly join the Brooklyn Nets, and Kemba Walker, who will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. Another big chip, Tobias Harris, has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a long-term deal, according to multiple reports.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!

2019's Top 20 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1F
UFA
2FReportedly agreed to four-year, $164M deal.
3GReportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
4GReportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
5G
UFA
6FReportedly agreed to five-year, $158M deal.
7G
UFA
8FReportedly agreed to five-year, $180M deal.
9FReportedly agreed to five-year, $178M deal.
10CReportedly agreed to four-year, $100M deal.
11G
RFA
12GReportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
13GReportedly agreed to two-year, $26.5M deal.
14C
UFA
15C
UFA
16FReportedly agreed to four-year, $73M deal.
17FReportedly agreed to three-year, $63M deal.
18CReportedly agreed to four-year, $52M deal.
19CReportedly agreed to deal.
20FReportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
21F
UFA
22G
UFA
23F
Will reportedly play in Spain next season.
24FReportedly agreed to three-year, $41M deal.
25GReportedly agreed to three-year, $58M deal.
26FReportedly agreed to two-year, $25M deal.
27CReportedly agreed to three-year, $45M deal.
28GReportedly agreed to three-year, $51M deal.
29F
RFA
30GReportedly agreed to three-year, $31.5M deal.
31GReportedly agreed to four-year, $54M deal.
32G
UFA
33FReportedly agreed to two-year, $32M deal.
34G
UFA
35G
Announced retirement from NBA.
36F
RFA
37GReportedly agreed to two-year, $15M deal.
38FReportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
39C
RFA
40C
UFA
41G
UFA
42F
UFA
43G
RFA
44C
UFA
45GReportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
46CReportedly agreed to three-year, $40M deal.
47G
UFA
48C
UFA
49G
UFA
50CReportedly agreed to three-year, $25M deal.
51GReportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
52GReportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
53FReportedly agreed to two-year, $13M deal.
54CReportedly agreed to deal.
