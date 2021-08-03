NBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams started to make on Monday, when they were officially allowed to negotiate with players.
The biggest names to go off the board so far have been Chris Paul -- who will reportedly return to the Phoenix Suns -- and Kyle Lowry, who will reportedly become a member of the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry appeared to confirm the decision via Twitter:
August 2, 2021
Another coveted point guard, Lonzo Ball, will reportedly join Zach LaVine in the Bulls backcourt in another sign-and-trade deal involving Chicago and the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't come to terms with any superstars in free agency after trading for Russell Westbrook, but they added key veteran role players like Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington, while bringing back Dwight Howard for a third stint to help bolster their attack around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They also agreed to a one-year deal with Carmelo Anthony Tuesday.
We'll continue to update this post throughout the offseason as decisions are made, so be sure to keep checking back to see how your favorite team is shaping up for the 2021-22 season. Also, don't put much stock in the rankings outside the top 20 or so, since beyond that it largely depends on what a specific team is looking for.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Kawhi Leonard (30)
|SF
|UFA
|2
Chris Paul (36)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth up to $120M
|3
Kyle Lowry (35)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $90M deal
|4
Mike Conley (33)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $74M deal
|5
John Collins (23)
|PF
|RFA
|6
DeMar DeRozan (31)
|SF
|UFA
|7
Lonzo Ball (23)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $85M deal
|8
Norman Powell (28)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
|9
Duncan Robinson (27)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
|10
Spencer Dinwiddie (28)
|PG
|11
Evan Fournier (28)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
|12
Devonte' Graham (26)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $47M deal
|13
Tim Hardaway Jr. (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $72M deal
|14
Jarrett Allen (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $100M deal
|15
Kelly Oubre Jr. (25)
|SG
|UFA
|16
Will Barton (30)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $32M deal
|17
Dennis Schroder (27)
|PG
|UFA
|18
Gary Trent Jr. (22)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $54M deal
|19
Derrick Rose (32)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $43M deal
|20
Andre Drummond (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|21
Danny Green (34)
|SF
|UFA
|22
Lauri Markkanen (24)
|PF
|RFA
|23
Bruce Brown (24)
|UTIL
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.7M deal
|24
Richaun Holmes (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $55M deal
|25
Kelly Olynyk (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $37M deal
|26
Alex Caruso (27)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $37M deal
|27
T.J. McConnell (29)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $35.2M deal
|28
Reggie Jackson (31)
|PG
|UFA
|29
Daniel Theis (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $36M deal
|30
Cameron Payne (26)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $19M deal
|31
Blake Griffin (32)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|32
Victor Oladipo (29)
|SG
|UFA
|33
Bobby Portis (26)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9M deal
|34
JaMychal Green (31)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $17M deal
|35
Reggie Bullock (30)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $30.5M deal
|36
Talen Horton-Tucker (20)
|SG
|RFA
|37
Josh Hart (26)
|SF
|RFA
|38
Kendrick Nunn (26)
|SG
|UFA
|39
Andre Iguodala (37)
|SF
|UFA
|40
P.J. Tucker (36)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $15M deal
|41
Alec Burks (30)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $30M deal
|42
Doug McDermott (29)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $42M deal
|43
Justise Winslow (25)
|SF
|UFA
|44
Rudy Gay (34)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|45
Jeff Green (34)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
|46
Wayne Ellington (33)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|47
Zach Collins (23)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|48
Carmelo Anthony (37)
|PF
|Agreed to 1-year deal
|49
Kent Bazemore (32)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|50
Trevor Ariza (36)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|51
JJ Redick (37)
|SG
|UFA
|52
Patty Mills (32)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|53
Terence Davis (24)
|SG
|RFA
|54
Malik Monk (23)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|55
Austin Rivers (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|56
Denzel Valentine (27)
|SG
|UFA
|57
Wesley Matthews (34)
|SG
|UFA
|58
Ish Smith (33)
|PG
|UFA
|59
Otto Porter Jr. (28)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
|60
Furkan Korkmaz (24)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $15M deal
|61
Rodney Hood (28)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|62
Nerlens Noel (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $32M deal
|63
Dwight Howard (35)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|64
Nicolas Batum (32)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|65
Paul Millsap (36)
|PF
|UFA
|66
Cody Zeller (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|67
Khem Birch (28)
|C
|UFA
|68
JaVale McGee (33)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|69
Boban Marjanovic (32)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|70
Hamidou Diallo (23)
|SG
|RFA
|71
DeMarcus Cousins (30)
|C
|UFA
|72
Bryn Forbes (28)
|SG
|UFA
|73
Elfrid Payton (27)
|PG
|UFA
|74
Svi Mykhailiuk (24)
|SG
|RFA
|75
Nemanja Bjelica (33)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|76
Dewayne Dedmon (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|77
Taj Gibson (36)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|78
Moe Wagner (24)
|C
|UFA
|79
Frank Kaminsky (28)
|C
|UFA
|80
Isaiah Hartenstein (23)
|C
|UFA
|81
D.J. Wilson (25)
|PF
|UFA
|82
|PF
|UFA
|83
Enes Kanter (29)
|C
|UFA
|84
Hassan Whiteside (32)
|C
|UFA
|85
Gorgui Dieng (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4M deal
|86
Trey Lyles (25)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $5M deal
|87
Jarred Vanderbilt (22)
|PF
|RFA
|88
Torrey Craig (30)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
|89
Aron Baynes (34)
|C
|NG
|90
Georges Niang (28)
|SF
|UFA
|91
Robin Lopez (33)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|92
Alex Len (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $7.65M deal
|93
Garrett Temple (35)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal
|94
DeAndre' Bembry (27)
|SG
|NG
|95
Cory Joseph (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
|96
Avery Bradley (30)
|SG
|UFA
|97
Raul Neto (29)
|PG
|UFA
|98
E'Twaun Moore (32)
|SG
|UFA
|99
Langston Galloway (29)
|SG
|UFA
|100
Frank Ntilikina (23)
|PG
|UFA
|101
Jordan McLaughlin (25)
|PG
|RFA
|102
Brad Wanamaker (32)
|PG
|UFA
|103
David Nwaba (28)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $15M deal
|104
Sterling Brown (26)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.2M deal
|105
Stanley Johnson (25)
|SF
|UFA
|106
Isaac Bonga (21)
|SF
|UFA
|107
Garrison Mathews (24)
|SF
|RFA
|108
Tony Bradley (23)
|C
|UFA
|109
Saben Lee (22)
|PG
|RFA
|110
Maurice Harkless (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9M deal
|111
Mike Muscala (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $7M deal
|112
Solomon Hill (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|113
Max Strus (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.5M deal
|114
Ben McLemore (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|115
Semi Ojeleye (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|116
Gabe Vincent (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.5M deal
|117
James Johnson (34)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|118
Abdel Nader (27)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $4.2M deal
|119
Sam Dekker (27)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|120
Marcos Louzada Silva (22)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal
PO = Player option
UFA = Unrestricted free agent
RFA = Restricted free agent
TO = Team option
NG = Non-guaranteed