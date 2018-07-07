NBA free agency: Zach LaVine, Kings agree to four-year, $78M offer sheet, report says; Bulls have 48 hours to match

The Chicago Bulls are on the clock.

Restricted free agent guard Zach LaVine has agreed to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings, according to Marc Spears of The Undefeated. The Bulls have 48 hours to decide whether or not they want to match the offer.

Best known for his high-flying dunks, LaVine was one of the key components in the deal that brought Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves last year. LaVine spent most of last season recovering from a torn ACL, but returned to average 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24 games. The previous season was a breakout year for the 6-5 guard, when he averaged 18.9 points and made 39 percent of his 3-pointers for the Wolves before his knee injury.

"I'm disappointed that I had to get an offer sheet from another team," LaVine told ESPN. "But Sacramento stepped up and made a strong impression. It appears that Sacramento wants me more than Chicago."

The Bulls are faced with quite a decision. LaVine has the upside to be an All-Star given his athleticism and shooting ability, particularly off the dribble. But his downside could outweigh the positives. LaVine is somewhat of a black hole on offense, rarely creating shots for his teammates, and he tends to dominate the ball. There are also major questions about his defensive ability on the wing, given his slight build and lack of consistent effort on that end.

This is also a gamble for the Kings, who already have a crowded young backcourt with De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic. After drafting Marvin Bagley No. 2 overall in June's NBA Draft, the Kings are clearly taking a swing on LaVine's star potential. If Bagley, Fox and LaVine all pan out, Sacramento could develop a core to lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The Kings have plenty of cap room, but four years is a long time and $80 million is a lot of money -- Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that this is the richest guaranteed non-max deal of the 2018 offseason so far. If LaVine never regains his bounce after his injury or if he tops out as a heat-check bench scorer, this contract could become untradeable down the road. There haven't been many multi-year deals signed this offseason, and with good reason -- most teams are awaiting next year's mega free agent class and have been scared off by the bloated long-term deals of years past. Apparently the Kings are willing to take the risk.

But now the ball is in Chicago's court, and LaVine, along with the rest of us, will await the response.