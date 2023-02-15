Free agent guard Bryn Forbes was arrested in San Antonio in the early hours of Wednesday on a misdemeanor family violence charge, according to San Antonio police. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, as the investigation into the incident continues.

Per police reports, Forbes and a woman he is in a relationship with got into an altercation after a night out. During the argument, which happened at a resort in the San Antonio area, Forbes became physical and struck the woman multiple times. The victim required medical attention and was treated at the scene while Forbes was arrested.

There are no further details about the events at this time. Per Texas law, Forbes could face fines and/or jail time if convicted.

Forbes, who went undrafted in 2016, played the first four seasons of his career with the Spurs, before later rejoining the team for a stint during the 2021-22 season. He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won a title in 2021 and the Denver Nuggets. Most recently, he suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but was waived on Feb. 9 after appearing in 25 games for the team this season. He remains a free agent.