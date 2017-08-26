NBA Free Agent Tracker 2017: Following all free agency moves, best available players

Where are the top NBA free agents heading and who is still available?

The NBA free agency period has come to a screeching halt, but that doesn't mean every free agent has signed with a team.

We've got you covered with our updating Free Agent Tracker, which will give you the details of every deal made this offseason.

2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 Kevin Durant (28) FSigned
2 Stephen Curry (29) GSigned
3 Gordon Hayward (27) FSigned
4 Blake Griffin (28) FSigned
5 Kyle Lowry (31) GSigned
6 Paul Millsap (32) FSigned
7 Serge Ibaka (27) FSigned
8 Otto Porter (24) FSigned
9 JJ Redick (33) GSigned
10 Jrue Holiday (27) GSigned
11 George Hill (31) GSigned
12 Dion Waiters (25) GSigned
13 Danilo Gallinari (29) FSigned
14 Taj Gibson (32) FSigned
15 Nerlens Noel (23) FSigned
16 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (24) GSigned
17 Andre Iguodala (33) GSigned
18 JaMychal Green (27) F
RFA
19 Tony Snell (25) FSigned
20 Kelly Olynyk (26) CSigned
21 Andre Roberson (25) GSigned
22 Dirk Nowitzki (39) FSigned
23 Rudy Gay (31) FSigned
24 Patrick Patterson (28) FSigned
25 Shaun Livingston (31) GSigned
26 Patty Mills (29) GSigned
27 Jonathon Simmons (27) GSigned
28 Nikola Mirotic (26) F
RFA
29 Jeff Teague (29) GSigned
30 P.J. Tucker (32) FSigned
31 C.J. Miles (30) FSigned
32 Bojan Bogdanovic (28) GSigned
33 Langston Galloway (25) GSigned
34 Joe Ingles (29) FSigned
35 Vince Carter (40) GSigned
36 Zach Randolph (36) FSigned
37 Pau Gasol (37) CSigned
38 Kyle Korver (36) GSigned
39 Justin Holiday (28) GSigned
40 Derrick Rose (28) GSigned
41 Tony Allen (35) G
UFA
42 Ian Clark (26) GSigned
43 Shabazz Muhammad (24) F
UFA
44 Tyreke Evans (27) GSigned
45 Amir Johnson (30) FSigned
46 Mason Plumlee (27) C
RFA
47 James Johnson (30) FSigned
48 Darren Collison (30) GSigned
49 DeWayne Dedmon (28) CSigned
50 Luc Mbah a Moute (30) FSigned
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories