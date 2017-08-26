NBA Free Agent Tracker 2017: Following all free agency moves, best available players
Where are the top NBA free agents heading and who is still available?
The NBA free agency period has come to a screeching halt, but that doesn't mean every free agent has signed with a team.
We've got you covered with our updating Free Agent Tracker, which will give you the details of every deal made this offseason.
|Rank
|Player (age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|Kevin Durant (28)
|F
|Signed
|2
|Stephen Curry (29)
|G
|Signed
|3
|Gordon Hayward (27)
|F
|Signed
|4
|Blake Griffin (28)
|F
|Signed
|5
|Kyle Lowry (31)
|G
|Signed
|6
|Paul Millsap (32)
|F
|Signed
|7
|Serge Ibaka (27)
|F
|Signed
|8
|Otto Porter (24)
|F
|Signed
|9
|JJ Redick (33)
|G
|Signed
|10
|Jrue Holiday (27)
|G
|Signed
|11
|George Hill (31)
|G
|Signed
|12
|Dion Waiters (25)
|G
|Signed
|13
|Danilo Gallinari (29)
|F
|Signed
|14
|Taj Gibson (32)
|F
|Signed
|15
|Nerlens Noel (23)
|F
|Signed
|16
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (24)
|G
|Signed
|17
|Andre Iguodala (33)
|G
|Signed
|18
|JaMychal Green (27)
|F
|RFA
|19
|Tony Snell (25)
|F
|Signed
|20
|Kelly Olynyk (26)
|C
|Signed
|21
|Andre Roberson (25)
|G
|Signed
|22
|Dirk Nowitzki (39)
|F
|Signed
|23
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Signed
|24
|Patrick Patterson (28)
|F
|Signed
|25
|Shaun Livingston (31)
|G
|Signed
|26
|Patty Mills (29)
|G
|Signed
|27
|Jonathon Simmons (27)
|G
|Signed
|28
|Nikola Mirotic (26)
|F
|RFA
|29
|Jeff Teague (29)
|G
|Signed
|30
|P.J. Tucker (32)
|F
|Signed
|31
|C.J. Miles (30)
|F
|Signed
|32
|Bojan Bogdanovic (28)
|G
|Signed
|33
|Langston Galloway (25)
|G
|Signed
|34
|Joe Ingles (29)
|F
|Signed
|35
|Vince Carter (40)
|G
|Signed
|36
|Zach Randolph (36)
|F
|Signed
|37
|Pau Gasol (37)
|C
|Signed
|38
|Kyle Korver (36)
|G
|Signed
|39
|Justin Holiday (28)
|G
|Signed
|40
|Derrick Rose (28)
|G
|Signed
|41
|Tony Allen (35)
|G
|UFA
|42
|Ian Clark (26)
|G
|Signed
|43
|Shabazz Muhammad (24)
|F
|UFA
|44
|Tyreke Evans (27)
|G
|Signed
|45
|Amir Johnson (30)
|F
|Signed
|46
|Mason Plumlee (27)
|C
|RFA
|47
|James Johnson (30)
|F
|Signed
|48
|Darren Collison (30)
|G
|Signed
|49
|DeWayne Dedmon (28)
|C
|Signed
|50
|Luc Mbah a Moute (30)
|F
|Signed
-
Rondo throws off-the-head oop to Bledsoe
Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Antoine Walker and Rex Chapman also made return to L...
-
Report: Mavs, Noel agree on $4.1M deal
The free agent big man reportedly expected to cash in this summer
-
Cavs, Celtics to speak about trade
Cleveland, concerned with IT's hip, has until Thursday to make a final decision on the tra...
-
KD imagines playing with Magic
KD says he would have enjoyed sharing the court with Magic Johnson
-
Kyrie trade on hold; Cavs in tight spot
If they can get Boston to sweeten the deal, great. But they can't take Kyrie Irving back.
-
Report: Cavs weighing options on Thomas
Potential to void trade exists, but the injury was known when Cleveland dealt Kyrie Irving...
Add a Comment