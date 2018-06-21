NBA Free Agent Tracker 2018: Following LeBron James, Paul George all free agency moves and best available players
All the info on the top names available this offseason
The NBA Draft is here, so that means free agency is just over a week away. Kawhi Leonard's reported trade request has re-energized the offseason free agency speculation surrounding LeBron James and Paul George to the Lakers, and these rumors are just the tip of the iceberg for what should be one wild and interesting offseason.
Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Free agency begins on July 1, so keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|PO
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|UFA
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|PO
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|UFA
|5
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|UFA
|6
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|PO
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|RFA
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|RFA
|10
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|11
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|12
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|UFA
|13
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|14
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|UFA
|15
|Trevor Ariza (32)
|F
|UFA
|16
|Enes Kanter (26)
|C
|PO
|17
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|UFA
|18
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|19
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|UFA
|20
|JJ Redick (33)
|G
|UFA
|21
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|RFA
|22
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|23
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|24
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|25
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|26
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|TO
|27
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|UFA
|28
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|UFA
|29
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|30
|Austin Rivers (25)
|G
|PO
|31
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|32
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|33
|Thaddeus Young (30)
|F
|PO
|34
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|RFA
|35
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|36
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|37
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|PO
|38
|Wilson Chandler (31)
|F
|PO
|39
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|UFA
|40
|Milos Teodosic (31)
|G
|PO
|41
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|RFA
|42
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|UFA
|43
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|44
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|45
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|UFA
|46
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|PO
|47
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|RFA
|48
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|49
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|TO
|50
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|UFA
|51
|DeWayne Dedmon (28)
|C
|PO
|52
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|53
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|UFA
|54
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|UFA
|55
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|UFA
|56
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|PO
|57
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|UFA
|58
|Danny Green (30)
|G
|PO
|59
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|UFA
|60
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|RFA
|61
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|62
|Joe Johnson (36)
|F
|UFA
|63
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|64
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|UFA
|65
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|66
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|RFA
|67
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|68
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|69
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|70
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|71
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
|72
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|UFA
