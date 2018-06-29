NBA Free Agent Tracker 2018: Keeping an eye on LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players
All the info on the top names available this offseason
So where will it be for LeBron James? Back to Cleveland? How about Los Angeles? A Houston superteam would look pretty unstoppable, right? We'll find out his decision, along with those of Paul George, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and all the other top free agents this summer.
Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|PO
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|UFA
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|UFA
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|UFA
|5
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|UFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|PO
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|RFA
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|RFA
|10
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|11
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|UFA
|12
|Trevor Ariza (32)
|F
|UFA
|13
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|UFA
|14
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|15
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|17
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|18
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|19
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|UFA
|20
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|RFA
|21
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|22
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|UFA
|23
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|UFA
|24
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|25
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|26
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|UFA
|27
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|PO
|28
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|29
|Enes Kanter (26)
|C
|PO
|30
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|UFA
|31
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|32
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|RFA
|33
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|RFA
|34
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|35
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|UFA
|36
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|37
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|TO
|38
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|UFA
|39
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|UFA
|40
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|41
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|42
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|UFA
|43
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|UFA
|44
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|UFA
|45
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|UFA
|46
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|UFA
|47
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|RFA
|48
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|RFA
|49
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|50
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|PO
|51
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|52
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|TO
|53
|DeWayne Dedmon (28)
|C
|PO
|54
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|55
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|PO
|56
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|UFA
|57
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|58
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|59
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|60
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|UFA
|61
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|62
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|UFA
|63
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|64
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|65
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|66
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|67
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
