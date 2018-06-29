NBA Free Agent Tracker 2018: Keeping an eye on LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players

So where will it be for LeBron James? Back to Cleveland? How about Los Angeles? A Houston superteam would look pretty unstoppable, right? We'll find out his decision, along with those of Paul George, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and all the other top free agents this summer.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.